F1 world champion has licence downgraded by FIA
F1 world champion has licence downgraded by FIA
No way to treat an F1 champion!Make us your Google favorite
If you need a reminder that you are getting old, then there is perhaps no organisation more brutal than the FIA to give you that nudge.
The FIA have announced their annual update to their driver categorisation for the 2027 sportscar season which gives drivers a licence based in four categories. Those being platinum, gold, silver and bronze tiers.
Now, F1 world champions, as far as this author is concerned, can keep a platinum status for as long as they live. They've earned it quite frankly.
I'd trust myself in a car for a grand day out with a 90-year-old Damon Hill for instance more than some of my friends' questionable driving standards.
Granted, I'm getting side-tracked here, and racing on a track and driving on a public highway are different things, but my point stands. F1 champions have it forever.
But not according to the FIA they don't.
READ MORE: Marko fires back at Horner over controversial Verstappen claim
Jacques Villeneuve downgraded by FIA
This updated list for 2027 has the audacity to downgrade Jacques Villeneuve's platinum status down to a gold.
Yes, 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, conqueror of the great Michael Schumacher and Williams' last title winner.
So what's the poor Canadian done wrong? Getting old. It turns out it doesn't matter how good you are, once you turn 55 years old, as the son of the legendary Gilles Villeneuve did back in April, the FIA will savagely downgrade your licence to a gold one from platinum.
Worse is to come too. That will downgrade to silver at the age of 60 and bronze at the age of 65. There is room for a downgrade to be overruled by the FIA Categorisation Committee but this is unlikely to happen in this case (come on FIA, it's fricking Jacques Villeneuve!)
But Valentino Rossi gets an upgrade!
There is better news for those of you who love a late 1990s/early 2000s racing star. MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has had his licence upgraded from a silver to a gold given his recent WEC and GT3 adventures (he will even be racing against Max Verstappen soon!) so it's not all bad.
For the record, not all F1 drivers have these licences. Right now only Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto hold one - all have platinum licences just for being F1 drivers.
The licences open up entry into many FIA events including the Le Mans 24 hours, and GT3 but must be applied for by any driver no matter their career achievement, which might explain why a driver such as Lewis Hamilton doesn't have one.
READ MORE: Helmut Marko blasts 'shameful' scenes after Bahrain Grand Prix chaos
READ MORE: True financial cost of Williams F1 revival confirmed
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact revealed as Max Verstappen questions Maranello move - F1 News Today
- Today 07:28
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Latest F1 video game is FREE to download but fans must act fast before deadline
F1 world champion has licence downgraded by FIA
Singapore imposes major city restriction ahead of F1 Grand Prix
Red Bull vindicated after extraordinary Porsche F1 deal collapse
Latest News
Latest F1 video game is FREE to download but fans must act fast before deadline
- 1 hour ago
F1 world champion has licence downgraded by FIA
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton’s boss hits back at critics over Ferrari F1 failings
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen reveals upside to Christian Horner Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact revealed as Max Verstappen questions Maranello move - F1 News Today
- Today 07:28
Singapore imposes major city restriction ahead of F1 Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:57
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today
- 3 october
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
F1 boss intervenes in Ferrari drama as Christian Horner makes Maranello move
- 1 october
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang
- 3 october