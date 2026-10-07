Lewis Hamilton is winning hearts and minds in his battle to evolve Ferrari into an F1 winning machine again, according to reports from Italy.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion is enjoying an improved 2025 campaign at Maranello after a miserable first season in Italy. But there is still much work to be done to return the Scuderia to former glories.

Hamilton has spoken publicly in recent months about how he is trying to shape the team, and of the differences between the way things run in Italy and his previous F1 home at Mercedes.

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Recent on-track struggles, which have seen Hamilton fall away in the title race and on-track tension with team-mate Charles Leclerc, have also led to speculation about the future of team principal Fred Vasseur.

Hamilton stressed at the Bahrain Grand Prix that he is very much behind Vasseur as the team's leader. According to reports in Italy, the British superstar is also working tirelessly behind the scenes to improve the team - work that is now paying off.

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Hamilton 'building a solid team' around him

According to a report from Italian outlet Autoracer: "The seven-time world champion has built a solid team of engineers around himself, some of whom are outside the team's established ranks.

"Sources close to the English champion speak of a method that differs from the usual routine , providing feedback to the driver, resulting in a greater awareness of the car's problems and the priorities for action."

Alonso and Vettel could never do this at Maranello

The report goes on to say that Hamilton is winning support with his methods, much more so than previous superstar Ferrari signings Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

"Hamilton is also getting the credit he needs for going further than others in discussing the team's operations. Alonso didn't have the same leeway, Vettel even less.

"Sainz had worked very well through his own style, establishing a methodical dialogue with the engineers. The former Mercedes driver can bring to bear his diverse experience and the mandate, implicit in his arrival, to contribute to change."

Hamilton heads for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend buoyed by a terrific recovery drive at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

After starting P2 on the grid he fell all the way down to P17 before surging back through the field to claim the final podium place in Sepang.

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