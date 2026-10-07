South Africa has responded to reports claiming Rwanda will host a grand prix in 2030 by claiming Africa could yet stage two races per year.

The bombshell report that an announcement regarding the prospective Rwanda race is coming soon sent shockwaves through the paddock on Tuesday.

South Africa was more than an interested observer to that fallout, having made strenuous efforts to get back on the F1 calendar itself. It remains the last African nation to hold a race, at Kyalami back in 1993.

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If the Rwanda reports are proved to be correct, surely that would signal the end of any South African dreams, at least for a while? After all there are only 24 slots on the calendar.

Not so according to Gayton McKenzie - South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

McKenzie had previously spoken confidently about bringing F1 back to the country, but admitted earlier in 2026 that South Africa had underestimated the scale of the financial and logistical requirements involved. A hoped-for 2027 return was subsequently ruled out, with attention shifting towards a later bid.

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McKenzie guarantees South Africa WILL get F1

Despite those hopes being dashed, McKenzie believes there is a scenario where South Africa AND Rwanda both get an F1 race. In fact he's pretty much guaranteeing his country will return to the calendar, potentially even before 2030.

Writing on X, he said: "We are happy for Rwanda's 2030 F1. They have worked on it longer than SA and deserve it."Remember though that one country, Italy, has had two F1s a year, and some react like a continent of 55 countries can only get one. SA will get F1, even before 2030."

While Kyalami has always appeared the front runner for a race in South Africa, it is not the only prospective bidder.

In recent weeks, Blue Mountain Racing unveiled plans for an entirely new circuit in the Swartland region of the Western Cape, around an hour from Cape Town, with the ambitious target of hosting F1 by 2031.

The privately funded project is planned for a 600-hectare site and carries a reported R6.7billion price tag, with the circuit intended to meet FIA Grade 1 standards and accommodate around 125,000 spectators.

Blue Mountain Racing wants to stage a Swartland race.

How likely is McKenzie's scenario?

On the face of it, a scenario where Africa stages two races per year (though he rightly points out that Italy has in the past), would appear to be a reach.

A more likely scenario - should both South Africa and Rwanda be successful in their projects - would be an African race rotating annually between two venues.

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