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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen look across at each other with a Ferrari badge in the background

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact revealed as Max Verstappen questions Maranello move - F1 News Today

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen look across at each other with a Ferrari badge in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact revealed as Max Verstappen questions Maranello move - F1 News Today

All the latest heading to media day at Marina Bay

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Lewis Hamilton is winning hearts and minds in his battle to evolve Ferrari into an F1 winning machine again, according to reports from Italy.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion is enjoying an improved 2025 campaign at Maranello after a miserable first season in Italy. But there is still much work to be done to return the Scuderia to former glories.

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Max Verstappen delivers brutal Ferrari verdict as he questions F1 transfer

Max Verstappen is just built different - he might be the only driver in the F1 paddock who does not dream of one day racing for Ferrari.

The 29-year-old Dutchman is widely acclaimed as the best driver on the grid in 2026 and he has four world titles already in his back pocket.

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Lewis Hamilton’s boss hits back at critics over Ferrari F1 failings

Under-pressure Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur believes criticism of the F1 giant has a detrimental impact on results.

The once-mighty Scuderia remains the biggest and most iconic brand in the sport, but the team has precious little on-track success to go with it.

It is now 18 years since the team in red won the Constructors' Championship, and 19 since Maranello last crowned a World Drivers' Champion in Kimi Raikkonen. Talk about living off past glories...

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Fernando Alonso 'set for sensational Dakar Rally return' - in an old Dacia

Fernando Alonso is ready to test the motor racing waters outside of F1 with a reported return to the Dakar Rally.

The 45-year-old's future has been subject of speculation throughout much of 2026, but he recently ended that by signing for Aston Martin for another F1 season in 2027.

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Helmut Marko fires back at Christian Horner over controversial Max Verstappen claim

Helmut Marko has hit back at Christian Horner to dispute controversial claims made about Max Verstappen's early career with Red Bull Racing.

The mighty Dutchman has claimed four world titles already and is widely acclaimed as the greatest driver in the sport today and one of the best ever to get behind an F1 steering wheel.

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Much-loved F1 TV star steps down from ITV role after 30 years

A much-loved pioneer in F1 broadcasting has stepped down from her motorsport role after nearly 30 years working as an on-screen face in British television.

Louise Goodman worked as a roaming paddock reporter for ITV when they had the F1 television rights between 1997 and 2008.

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