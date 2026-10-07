The final countdown is on to the Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore will impose a major temporary restriction on its airspace during this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, with drones, kites and even balloons banned across a large area surrounding the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced the Temporary Restricted Area, with restrictions beginning on Thursday October 8 and remaining in operation at various times until the early hours of Monday morning (October 12).

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What are the restrictions?

CAAS said in an official statement: "During the stated dates and times, the conduct of all aerial activities including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the TRA, is strictly prohibited, unless the required permits have been obtained from CAAS."

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The Temporary Restricted Area is being enforced to ensure public safety, and importantly the safety of low-flying helicopters which will hover above the Marina Bay circuit to film the on-track action for TV broadcast coverage of race weekend.

When are the restrictions in place?

Restrictions will be enforced at the following times:

Date Restricted hours Thursday, October 8 2pm – 1am (Friday) Friday, October 9 3pm – 3am (Saturday) Saturday, October 10 2pm – 3am (Sunday) Sunday, October 11 2pm – 3am (Monday)

Stiff penalties for airspace violations at Singapore GP

The penalties for anybody who infringes into that Temporary Restricted Area when the restrictions are in place.

CAAS stated: "The conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the TRA without the required permits from the CAAS is an offence under the Air Navigation (96 - Aerial Activities and Dangerous Lights) Regulations 2025 (ANR-96) and the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101) respectively.

"Any contravention of these regulations constitutes an offence under section 14(3) of the Air Navigation Act. Under section 14(4) of the Act, a person guilty of such an offence shall be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$50,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, for the second and subsequent offence."

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