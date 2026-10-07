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Singapore imposes major city restriction ahead of F1 Grand Prix

sergio perez, red bull racing, singapore, 2024, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

Singapore imposes major city restriction ahead of F1 Grand Prix

The final countdown is on to the Singapore Grand Prix

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Singapore will impose a major temporary restriction on its airspace during this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, with drones, kites and even balloons banned across a large area surrounding the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced the Temporary Restricted Area, with restrictions beginning on Thursday October 8 and remaining in operation at various times until the early hours of Monday morning (October 12).

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What are the restrictions?

CAAS said in an official statement: "During the stated dates and times, the conduct of all aerial activities including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the TRA, is strictly prohibited, unless the required permits have been obtained from CAAS."

The Temporary Restricted Area is being enforced to ensure public safety, and importantly the safety of low-flying helicopters which will hover above the Marina Bay circuit to film the on-track action for TV broadcast coverage of race weekend.

When are the restrictions in place?

Restrictions will be enforced at the following times:

Date Restricted hours
Thursday, October 8 2pm – 1am (Friday)
Friday, October 9 3pm – 3am (Saturday)
Saturday, October 10 2pm – 3am (Sunday)
Sunday, October 11 2pm – 3am (Monday)

Stiff penalties for airspace violations at Singapore GP

The penalties for anybody who infringes into that Temporary Restricted Area when the restrictions are in place.

CAAS stated: "The conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the TRA without the required permits from the CAAS is an offence under the Air Navigation (96 - Aerial Activities and Dangerous Lights) Regulations 2025 (ANR-96) and the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101) respectively.

"Any contravention of these regulations constitutes an offence under section 14(3) of the Air Navigation Act. Under section 14(4) of the Act, a person guilty of such an offence shall be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$50,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, for the second and subsequent offence."

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