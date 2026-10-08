Max Verstappen reveals upside to Christian Horner Red Bull F1 exit
Max Verstappen reveals upside to Christian Horner Red Bull F1 exit
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Things are very different at Red Bull Racing since the shock firing of Christian Horner in 2025, according to Max Verstappen.
Horner presided over wild success during his 20-year-run as team principal, including eight World Drivers' Championship titles and six Constructors' crowns.
That glorious run came to the most abrupt of endings in July 2025 when he was unceremoniously sacked from his position. He received compensation totalling £66.988million according to newly-released Red Bull company accounts.
Horner is expected to return to the paddock at some stage in the near future, potentially by acquiring a stake in the next team he works for. The 52-year-old Englishman has also been linked with Ferrari in recent weeks.
His Red Bull departure ended a tumultuous period for the Milton Keynes team, with one of the sport's most divisive figures making a high-profile exit.
Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies as team principal with the Frenchman stepping up from sister team Racing Bulls.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner reveals why Red Bull sacked him as Marko issues 'shameful' verdict
Verstappen: Red Bull life is 'less stressful' after Horner
Verstappen, who claimed four world titles in consecutive years between 2021 and 2024, has spoken about what life is like after Horner, and it definitely appears to agree with him.
Speaking in an interview with The Press Association, he revealed: “To be honest, I like to see that people get on. It is not nice when you constantly have tension between people.
“Of course, from the outside, people like it, but honestly between the teams, it is better when you have just a friendly relationship.
“It is not as spicy, but I obviously quite like how things are going at the moment, with everyone’s behaviour, let’s put it like that.
“It is less stressful. We are all leading a stressful life and, when you can take a bit of stress out of it at times, it is good.”
Verstappen on Horner comeback rumours
As more and more attention turns towards the 2027 F1 season, speculation about a Horner comeback is only likely to grow and grow. Verstappen though says it's not a matter which concerns him.
“He has shown he did a good job," he continued.
"Of course, people spread a lot of rumours, and I don’t know how much of that is true.
“I don’t want to sound rude, but it is also not my problem or concern. He wants to come back, and if there is a good opportunity, I am sure he will do it, but I don’t know where that is going to be.”
Verstappen of course is in a very good place himself right now, having followed up a brilliant second place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by winning the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
That was Verstappen and Red Bull's first race victory of the 2026 season and it came just days after Horner claimed his former team had "lost its mojo" in a newspaper interview.
READ MORE: Horner Red Bull compensation package revealed in company accounts
READ MORE: Marko fires back at Horner over controversial Verstappen claim
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