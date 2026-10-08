Chemistry issues at Ferrari? What chemistry issues at Ferrari!

The team has issued an 'unofficial statement' on social media, after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton hijacked their social media accounts for a few hours - causing particular chaos on Instagram.

One video saw Hamilton telling his team-mate 'Charles, we're supposed to be taking over socials, I don't really know how to do it', before the Monegasque said that he didn't either - 'but we'll find a way'.

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What followed was a series of selfies and bizarrely filtered videos, many of which had at least one of the Scuderia drivers giggling audibly behind the camera, and a video of the pair taking a new profile picture for the team's Instagram page - a profile picture which has since been returned to the famous prancing horse logo, with the social team wresting back control.

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Hamilton and Leclerc unleash chaos online

The team continued to play up the joke, putting out their 'unofficial statement' a few hours later to say 'two individuals within the organisation gained unauthorised control' of their social accounts.

Their 'highly questionable editorial decisions' were noted, which included that profile picture change.

The chaos was less severe on Twitter, but there were still signs of the pair's mischief with a couple of videos people uploaded, and an all-caps plea to follow Leclerc's account on the site.

Hi this is Charles — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 8, 2026

Ferrari statement on social chaos

Ferrari's 'unofficial statement' read: "Scuderia Ferrari HP confirms that, over the past two hours, two individuals within the organisation gained unauthorised control of our social media channels.

"During this period, a series of highly questionable editorial decisions were made, including changes to our profile picture and the publication of content that did not undergo our standard approval procedures.

"We can confirm that the two suspects have been identified and the situation has now been contained. Full control of our accounts has been restored.

"We thank our fans for their understanding during this unprecedented incident."

Leclerc and Hamilton will return to their actual day jobs on Friday as Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying kick off Singapore Grand Prix weekend at the Marina Bay circuit.

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