Fernando Alonso has responded to those reports that he will be taking part in the Dakar Rally in 2027.

The 45-year-old F1 world champion will continue to race in the premier motorsports series next year after finally ending doubts about his future by signing a contract extension with Aston Martin.

But rumours in recent days had suggested he would also make time for a return to Dakar for the first time since 2020, when he finished 13th for Toyota driving alongside Marc Coma.

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The reports, coming out of Alonso's native Spain, claimed he would again be alongside Coma in 2027. They also claimed he would be driving a former Dacia Sandrider, heavily modified to be transformed into what will be an Aston Martin entry managed by the Prodrive team.

On Thursday the F1 legend got the first opportunity to give his side of the story, responding to media questions at the Singapore Grand Prix press conference.

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Alonso shoots down Dakar rumours

"I read those rumours, but no, I don't think it's possible physically," began Alonso.

"It's nearly impossible to fit two demanding programmes like a Formula 1 championship and Dakar."

To put Alonso's physical concerns into context, the Dakar race in 2027 will begin on January 1 and run right through to January 15, taking in a gruelling 5320km course.

Alonso took part in the Dakar Rally in 2020.

'I will announce it. It will not be a rumour'

Alonso was also asked whether he would follow in the footsteps of Max Verstappen in racing in GT3 competition after the Dutchman's Nurburgring exploits in 2026 created massive global headlnes.

"No, GT3 I never tried. I mean, it needs a very big preparation," said Alonso.

"And yeah, I mean, every one of these challenges, I think because they were good or more or less competitive in the past, people think that they are easy.

"It requires a lot of preparation, a lot of determination, a lot of luck to succeed. So, when I do the next challenge, I will announce it. It will not be a rumour.

"It will be myself doing it, and it will be because I think there is enough preparation and enough of a risk to take." READ MORE: Red Bull vindicated after extraordinary Porsche F1 deal collapse

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