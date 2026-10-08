F1's iconic engine roar is about to get a massive upgrade later this month, but unfortunately it is not the return of V8s.

Instead only a very specific section of the sport's huge global fanbase will get to experience it - namely those watching races on TV in the US.

Apple TV paid an eye-watering $750million to show races in the US for the next five years, starting in 2026.

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We do not know the exact viewing numbers yet since the move over from ESPN as they are not released to the public, but clearly the folks at Apple are desperate to drive them even higher.

With that in mind, this week they announced a new enhancement with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos coming to the platform.

Apparently Dolby Atmos "puts fans at the heart of the action" says Apple's press release about the new integration, "surrounding them with the energy, drama, and emotion of Formula 1".

The release goes on to say "together, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos deliver a more immersive Formula 1 experience, bringing exceptional picture and sound together to capture the full intensity of the sport."

Not surprisingly the launch of this new goodie for US fans will come at a US race. Not much point launching it for Malaysia when everybody in the States is still in bed!

Launch date confirmed for US Grand Prix

The United States Grand Prix in Austin (October 23-25) is scheduled for the big curtain raiser, and the Apple brass appear to be very very excited about their new toy.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make Formula 1 on Apple TV even better for fans,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and International Content, Apple.

“The sound of Formula 1 is such an important part of what makes the sport so exciting, and with Dolby Atmos joining Dolby Vision, fans can experience the energy and intensity of every Grand Prix in a whole new way.

"It’s another example of how we’re continuing to innovate across the viewing experience to bring fans closer to the action.”

"For decades, Dolby has brought fans closer to the sports they love through innovations that make every moment more immersive and engaging.

"By capturing the emotion, excitement, and intensity of the action, Dolby helps recreate the feeling of being at a race.

"With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Formula 1 on Apple TV delivers an even more immersive race weekend, bringing the sights and sounds of the track to life in a whole new way."

Apple TV is of course a pay platform with subscription needed to watch (which is likely to hit viewing figures at least somewhat).

But there is a way new fans can watch the big reveal in Austin free of charge - Apple has a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.