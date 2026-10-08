The Singapore Grand Prix is the next stop on the 2026 F1 calendar this weekend and there is a ton to unpack in the early weather forecast from southeast Asia.

Action on track gets under way at the Marina Bay street circuit on Friday (October 9) with the Sprint weekend concluding with the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (October 11).

The early news is that the FIA, the governing body for FA, has already declared an official heat hazard with a weekend of steamy temperatures in prospect. That's bad news for drivers unable to use cooling vests (George, Kimi - that means you).

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There is also a new wrinkle this year with 'unhealthy' air quality caused by the smoke haze from fires in other areas of southeast Asia.

Our forecast will be updated daily, so let's get into where things stand at the time of writing on Thursday October 8.

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Singapore Grand Prix 2026 weather

Here is the latest forecast from Singapore ahead of F1 race weekend:

Friday October 9 - FP1 and Sprint Qualifying

Friday's on-track action starts with Free Practice 1 at 4.30pm followed by Sprint Qualifying at 8.30pm and the heat and humidity - even at those times - will be an issue.

The temperature is set to peak at 34C but the humidity means it will feel like 41C - absolutely brutal stuff. Weather services advise 'caution if doing strenuous activities outside'.

There are thunderstorms forecast for the morning and thundery showers in the afternoon, but we may dodge those for the Friday sessions which start late afternoon local time.

Of course if you wanted some more wet running action after the chaos of Malaysia last Sunday, you may be disappointed!

Saturday October 10 - Sprint race and Qualifying

We have a slightly later start on Saturday with the Sprint race taking place at 5pm local time and Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix at 9pm.

The forecast top end heat is very slightly cooler here at 33C but again we have some precipitation in store. There are spotty thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and some evening rain. So Qualifying in particular could be impacted.

Sunday October 11 - Singapore Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix is at 8pm local time and the forecast highest temperature is again slightly cooler at 32C. Still higher than the FIA's threshold to declare an official heat hazard.

The temperature at race time should be a little cooler again, but evening rain could once more be a factor for the big showdown on track. We have an 85 percent chance of precipitation.

'Unhealthy' air quality adds new Singapore headache

So right now authorities, locals and F1 fans are dealing with another issue in Singapore - the 'unhealthy' air quality.

The issue has been caused by fires in Indonesia and then the natural winds dragging over a smoke haze to Singapore.

The air quality today (Thursday October 8) is described as 'very unhealthy' and you can read more about this story here.

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