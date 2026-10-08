Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the depth of his friendship with great F1 rival Sebastian Vettel in a brand new documentary about the German legend.

Hamilton and Vettel raced against each other for well over a decade for various teams - often fighting for world championships in the process. They now have 11 of those between them.

Vettel is now retired after a glorious career which brought him four consecutive titles at Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. But he is still a prominent figure after transitioning to become one of motorsport's greatest environmental activists.

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Hamilton opens up in new Vettel documentary series

The 39-year-old German is about to be the subject of a terrific new ARD documentary series which will hit screens in his home nation on October 22.

'Being Sebastian Vettel' is a four-part series which charts the F1 legend's life and career right from the very start.

There are some touching moments, none greater than the comments from his great rival Hamilton. They summed up the fact that once a great rivalry had transformed into the greatest of friendships.

"For me, he's the closest friend I've ever had in the racing world. Sebastian never judged or condemned me," says Hamilton.

Vettel - Hamilton's closest friend ever in the racing world.

'Driving allowed me to escape the whole world'

According to ARD, the docuseries "tells the story of a boy who discovered his great passion in karting; of a young man who desperately wanted to become world champion; and of a four-time world champion who eventually began to question his own measure of success and seek new perspectives for himself.

"Numerous companions and personalities from the world of motorsport have their say in the documentary series, including Lewis Hamilton."

Vettel himself says: "During driving, I discovered something that allowed me to escape the whole world."

In escaping one world, Sebastian found another. And now he is intent on saving it, what a story. Remember the date, October 22. Remember the channel, ARD.

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