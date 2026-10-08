Christian Horner is set to reveal 'unbelievable' details about his Red Bull exit in a new interview, according to former BBC F1 presenter Jake Humphrey.

Horner has been out of the sport since his sacking by Red Bull in July 2025, but is now looking for a way back in.

The 52-year-old Englishman, who was paid £66.988million in compensation after his firing, first has a massive month to deal with.

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October will see Horner release his upcoming memoir 'Drive', with juicy storylines expected to grab the headlines throughout the month.

The former team principal will also go on a speaking tour of the UK, taking in five venues and starting on October 18.

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Humphrey teases Horner bombshells - 'Wow that really happened'

Now though we have details of another major Horner bombshell, courtesy of a little vagueposting/brilliant promotion from Humphrey - you choose which.

Now Jake, as you may know, has two podcast - High Performance Racing (F1-focused with former team principal Otmar Szafnauer and former race engineer/trackside chief Rob Smedley) and High Performance (a more general sporting focus).

This week Humphrey used the latest episode of High Performance Racing to let us know he has already recorded a tell-all High Performance episode with Horner and it is coming soon. It was quite the tease.

He said: “So Christian’s episode on High Performance Racing, the full deep dive into Christian and his exit from Red Bull.

“By the way, I’m not gonna spoil anything here, but Christian’s breakdown of how he lost his job is unbelievable. How he breaks down losing his job is remarkable. Like ‘wow, that actually happened’."

Okay so it's fair to say we're very excited about this and Humphrey did have the good grace to give us an actual date for this major event - Monday October 19.

Big interview kicks off massive week for Horner

This of course kicks off book release week for Horner, with 'Drive' due to be released to the public on Thursday October 22.

Horner, seen here with wife Geri, releases his book on October 22.

So far the former Red Bull team boss has done a magnificent job of promoting what he has coming up. A recent Times interview went nuclear with a ton of fascinating storylines and nuggets.

Chief nugget of course was Horner appearing to say he'd be open to going to Ferrari as team principal, just as the pressure on current chief Fred Vasseur was hitting fever pitch.

There is little doubt the next few weeks will be wall-to-wall Horner bombshells, time to pass the popcorn.

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