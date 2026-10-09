British racing star Ollie Millroy was reunited with the driver who saved his life this week, and presented him with a very special gift.

The 36-year-old Millroy surprised Dutch GT racer Loek Hartog on Wednesday in Amsterdam with a Rolex watch as a token of his appreciation after the horrific incident which almost claimed his life last month.

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The meeting in the Dutch capital took place just a day after Hartog’s 23rd birthday as Millroy and his wife Fern secretly flew in from Dubai for the very special visit.

Millroy survived fireball crash in Shanghai

The dramatic crash occurred during the fourth round of the Chinese GT Championship at the Shanghai International Circuit on September 5.

Millroy was driving his Ferrari 296 GT3 when a heavy impact transformed his car into a raging inferno. Racing in the same class with his Porsche 911 GT3 R, Hartog did not hesitate when he spotted the burning wreck.

Without delay, Hartog pulled his Porsche to the side of the track, grabbed a fire extinguisher and somehow managed to rescue Millroy from the burning wreck.

The Brit suffered significant injuries from the collision - five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, a broken hand, a broken finger, and two bruised lungs. But after a stint in a Chinese ICU and several surgeries, he is now recuperating at home.

Surprise reunion in Amsterdam

Millroy and Hartog reunited in Amsterdam this week for the first time since that fateful day in China. For the British couple, the journey from Dubai also coincided with their five-year wedding anniversary.

Hartog reflected on the unexpected visit on social media, revealing: "Ollie and I encountered each other under circumstances none of us could have imagined.

"Just one day after my birthday, he and Fern secretly flew from Dubai to Amsterdam and completely surprised me with a lunch.

"We spent the afternoon catching up on everything that has happened - and more importantly discussing what we can do moving forward."

Hartog also spoke about that very special gift from Millroy as he said: "It’s hard to find the right words when someone hands you a Rolex across the table.

"I hope the first photo says it all. This is a truly extraordinary gift that I will cherish forever.

"Yet, what I’m most grateful for is something that can’t be captured in a photo. On September 5, Ollie was a man I barely knew. But yesterday in Amsterdam, it felt like we’d known each other for years. Life can be strange -in a beautifully unexpected way."

Joint fight for improved safety

For Millroy, traveling to the Netherlands to hand over the watch was a natural next step after the rescue and he enjoyed every moment.

"It was such a pleasure to surprise you, and it was the least we could do! Our journey together is just beginning," he explained.

"Now it’s our responsibility to ensure that no two racers ever have to meet under these circumstances again. I look forward to taking this journey with one of my best friends."

The duo have now announced plans to work together to enhance safety protocols at race circuits.

After the Shanghai crash, discussions about medical response procedures and the equipment provided to track marshals intensified.

Millroy and Hartog are now dedicated to working to raise fire safety standards in international racing.

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