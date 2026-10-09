Singapore Grand Prix weekend gets under way today (Friday October 9) with a crucial Free Practice session at the Marina Bay circuit.

For the first time ever, 2026 sees this iconic race hold a Sprint weekend, which means teams also face a new problem.

There will be only 60 minutes of free practice available before we get into Qualifying and Race action. Very limited time for drivers and teams to build up an understanding of optimal setup and tyre performance. Particularly over long periods.

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Italian star Kimi Antonelli comes into the weekend with a convincing 84-point lead in the title race and he has a real chance to move a giant step closer to becoming the sport's youngest ever world champion.

That is because his Mercedes team-mate George Russell will take a grid penalty which mean he starts Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

Friday's opening Practice session will be even more important than usual given the weekend format, and we have the key details for you.

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Singapore Grand Prix Practice start time

The action on track at Marina Bay gets under way at 4.30pm local time today, which is 9.30am in the UK. That converts to 4.30am Eastern in the US.

TV channel and how to watch live

Sky Sports will have live coverage in the UK (subscription required) while Apple TV has the call in the US (seven-day free trial available).

Channel 4 will have free-to-air highlights in the UK, but that does not include this first Practice session.

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