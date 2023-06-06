Russell makes BOLD Mercedes domination return statement

Harry Smith

Tuesday 6 June 2023 19:27

George Russell has claimed 'there will be no stopping us' if Mercedes nails their upgrade schedule for the start of the 2024 F1 season.

The British driver was impressed with the team's upgrades at the Spanish Grand Prix, in which Mercedes recorded P2 and P3 finishes through the efforts of Russell and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes have endured a difficult season to date, but they made a big step forward relative to their competition since the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows have taken P2 in the constructor standings and showed stronger pace than Aston Martin and Ferrari in Barcelona.

Red Bull, however, remain too far ahead in 2023.

Project 2024 for Mercedes

Russell addressed Mercedes' future upgrade plans when speaking to the BBC Chequered Flag podcast after the Spanish Grand. Prix.

“Hopefully next race. I’m kidding, I’m kidding," Russell joked when asked when the next upgrade package is coming.

“I think Mercedes are the best teams in the grid in terms of development, time and time again."

George Russell claimed an impressive podium in Barcelona after missing out on Q3

Russell also explained that Mercedes know where they made their mistakes in developing the W14.

“We know where we fell short over the winter this year, we’re gonna do our best to claw that gap back to Red Bull and, you know, [we’re] already looking towards next year and how we can make sure that we hit the ground running.

“Because if we do, I think there will be no stopping us.”

