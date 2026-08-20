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Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, 2026

Max Verstappen's massive new Red Bull deal and why it could change absolutely nothing

Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen's massive new Red Bull deal and why it could change absolutely nothing

One key detail is crucial in assessing the deal

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Max Verstappen appeared to finally end all the speculation about his future when he signed a massive new Red Bull contract extension on Thursday morning. In reality it may change absolutely nothing.

The 28-year-old Dutchman is now tied to Red Bull through 2030, extending his current deal by two years. The biggest domino in silly season 2026 has now officially fallen.

But as ever with all deals like this, the devil is in the detail. And one key factor in particular will likely decide who won this particular negotiation.

READ MORE: Cash, loyalty and 'the project: Four conclusions from Verstappen mega deal

The devil in the detail - Verstappen's exit clause

The reason Verstappen's future became such a hot topic was that much-publicised exit clause, which would allow him to leave in 2027 should he be outside the top two in the Drivers' championship standings by the time of the summer break.

When the Hungarian Grand Prix ended with Verstappen languishing in sixth, the alarm bells really should have been ringing in Salzburg and Milton Keynes. But Red Bull may ultimately have been saved by one factor - the lack of prime landing spots right now for the best driver on the grid.

Verstappen would only entertain a move to a team which could offer a better car and better chance of contending for titles. With Ferrari locked in to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, that left Mercedes and McLaren. But even those two teams appeared happy with their current lineups.

Verstappen was linked with both Mercedes and McLaren.
Verstappen was linked with both Mercedes and McLaren.

So Red Bull's negotiations with Verstappen appeared likely to end exactly as they have - with a new contract, smiles for both parties and much joy for the team's massive fanbase.

But the background to those negotiations hint at the detail we now need to know, and how the future will map out.

Red Bull reportedly wanted the exit clause removed from any future agreement, while Verstappen surely would have asked for a massive financial premium to do so. Why else would the best driver around commit blindly for the next four years?

As of now we do not have confirmation either way, even after Thursday's media briefing in Zandvoort ahead of the weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Mekies responds to exit clause question, kind of

One journalist did try to ask if the clause remains (in a very roundabout way) if the clause remains in Verstappen's new deal. The answer from team principal Laurent Mekies was tellingly abrupt.

He began his answer to media including GPFans by saying the press conference was to talk about the extension of the Red Bull/Verstappen partnership through 2030.

He concluded: "I think that is the substance, everything else is our business."

So there you have it, Mekies knew exactly what he was being asked, and he knows why it could still be a story moving forward.

We could be back here again

If that Verstappen exit clause still exists, then this new deal potentially changes absolutely nothing. And we could be back here again next summer, or the summer after that.

If the clause is still in play then the pressure remains squarely on Red Bull to produce a car capable of delivering more championships to the relentless Verstappen.

If the clause no longer exists, it could be a decision that the brilliant Dutchman could live to regret.

With negotiations like this it is way too early to call winners and losers. Today it appears both Red Bull and Verstappen are very very happy together.

But as ever the future will tell all, and the devil is always in the detail.

READ MORE: The Dutch Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend

F1 2027 GRID: The 12 seats still open as another star signs new contract

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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