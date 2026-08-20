Cash, loyalty and 'the project': Four conclusions from the Max Verstappen Red Bull mega deal

What the biggest deal of 2026 means for Max, Red Bull and F1

On Thursday morning, the F1 paddock at Zandvoort was rocked by the news that Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing until 2030.

This huge announcement comes after a season so far that has been full of twists and turns as Verstappen struggled with an underperforming RB22 car and then got the opportunity to use that much-publicised exit clause.

In the end the 28-year-old Dutchman decided that the grass is not greener, or perhaps that the seats he prized elsewhere on the grid were just not available right now. Mercedes and McLaren were the two teams strongly linked with his signature.

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GPFans Netherlands correspondent Brian van Hinthum assesses the huge deal, and provides four immediate conclusions on what it means for all parties:

READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs massive new Red Bull deal

Verstappen still has trust in the project

Despite the fact Verstappen's 2026 season has been a challenging one so far, there are reasons to be hopeful for the future. Not least the three podiums in the last four races for the four-time world champion.

Red Bull, in its first year as a power unit manufacturer, has the best engine on the grid per the FIA's ADUO benchmarking, and the technical outlook is also promising.

The team is also working to restock it's talent pool after losing a galaxy of F1 stars in the last 24 months (Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko et al).

The arrivals of Mercedes talent spotter Gwen Lagrue (to replace Marko) is a major coup while Tom McCullough is likely to arrive from Aston Martin to replace Gianpiero Lambiase as Head of Racing.

Those new regulations, and Domenicali talks

Verstappen's dislike for the new 2026 regulations is well known - 'Formula E on steroids' anyone?

The Dutchman's outspoken criticism surely played a part in F1 almost immediately diluting the big move to battery power, something which will gather pace in the next two years. There is now talk of the potential for a return to V8 engines by 2030.

Verstappen has had several in-depth discussions with Stefano Domenicali, who listens closely and values the insights of the best driver on the grid. There’s a strong chance that Verstappen knows more about the future direction of the cars than the rest of us.

Loyalty or cash?

Verstappen’s long-term commitment also raises some questions: is this about loyalty or financial incentive? Or both?

Although the financial details remain under wraps, the decision is widely seen as a powerful vote of confidence in Red Bull’s direction under new team boss Laurent Mekies.

The Verstappen family’s strong emphasis on loyalty is well known. With this new contract, he is set to race with Red Bull for a staggering 15 seasons - eclipsing even Lewis Hamilton’s twelve-year run at Mercedes.

On the flip side, it is likely that the team also secured a hefty sum to keep their star onboard, with contractual clauses ensuring maximum flexibility.

The Verstappens are known for their staunch loyalty.

The F1 driver market suddenly got a lot more stable

Finally, this deal means that the seat shuffle among F1 teams will calm down for the next few years. Silly season will not be quite as silly any more.

With Red Bull now having their star driver locked in until 2030, the grid lineup for 2027 is starting to take shape.

Ferrari has already secured Charles Leclerc (beyond 2030) and Lewis Hamilton (through at least the end of 2027), while McLaren has cemented its future with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Mercedes meanwhile appear to be happy for now with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Even further down the grid, stability seems to be returning. Williams has finalised its lineup for next season with Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz, and Isack Hadjar is expected to fill the second seat next to the newly re-signed driver at Milton Keynes.

Granted, there remains a long road ahead before the Milton Keynes outfit can fully recover from its current sporting challenges - and with rivals busy implementing their engine updates, Thursday’s announcement sends a clear message.

With their premier driver secured until the end of the decade, Red Bull can now concentrate on get back to the important business of reclaiming their dominance. Only time will tell where this renewed focus leads.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner ready to tell all as 'terrible' Verstappen contract slammed

Written by Brian Van Hinthum - Formule 1-redacteur & verslaggever Brian van Hinthum is Formule 1-redacteur en verslaggever bij GPFans. Sinds 2021 volgt hij de sport dagelijks en schrijft hij over nieuws, analyses en ontwikkelingen binnen de paddock. Als geaccrediteerd journalist is hij regelmatig aanwezig op het circuit tijdens Grand Prix-weekenden. View full biography

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