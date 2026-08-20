F1 returns from its summer break this weekend as the final Dutch Grand Prix takes place at Zandvoort.

The coastal resort in the Netherlands will take centre stage for the last time in the foreseeable future as Max Verstappen's orange army of fans assemble again en masse.

There will be much rejoicing in the Verstappen ranks after the Dutchman signed a new Red Bull deal through to 2030 - and now he gets to celebrate it in his last home race.

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Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton will resume his pursuit of championship leader - the brilliant teenage Italian Kimi Antonelli - with the gap currently standing at 50 points.

It should be a spectacular weekend of action, and a pivotal one in the title race. And there is great news for fans hoping to watch on TV in the shape of live, free-to-air coverage of all sessions.

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F1 Dutch GP to air for free

Every single session of the weekend - starting with Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying on Friday - will air live on the free-to-air channel Viaplay TV.

In previous years Viaplay had a deal with Dutch broadcaster NOS to show the race in Zandvoort, but this year the Scandinavian streaming service will do so on its own free-to-air channel.

You can find Viaplay TV on channel 13 with Ziggo and Odido, and on channel 51 with KPN.

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Verstappen's orange army will again be out in force.

Dutch Grand Prix schedule

Race weekend in Zandvoort starts on Friday (August 21) with Free Practice 1 at 1230 local time (1130 UK, 0630 Eastern) followed by Sprint Qualifying at 1630 local time (1530 UK, 1030 Eastern).

Saturday (August 22) kicks off with the Sprint race at 1200 local time (1100 UK, 0600 Eastern) and concludes with Qualifying at 1600 CET (1500 UK, 1000 Eastern).

The Dutch Grand Prix proper takes centre stage on Sunday August 23 with lights out scheduled for 1500 local time (1400 UK, 0900 Eastern).

This applies to the sessions on Friday, where sprint qualifying is scheduled as the main session at 16:30, but also to the sprint race on Saturday at 12:00 and qualifying at 16:00. On Sunday, the Dutch Grand Prix will start at 15:00 and can therefore also be watched on free-to-air channels.

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