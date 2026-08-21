F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns from its summer break for the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, and the action gets under way on track with Free Practice 1 today (Friday August 21).

There are a ton of intriguing storylines set to play out for the final race in the foreseeable future at Zandvoort, led by the resumption of the Drivers' title race.

Brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli leads Lewis Hamilton by 50 points and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 59 as we head into the second half of a fascinating season.

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Max Verstappen may not be challenging for the title so far this year, but he will be able to celebrate that new Red Bull contract with his adoring orange army of fans at his home track.

All eyes meanwhile will be on Aston Martin as they get the first upgrade to their much-maligned Honda power unit. How that performs could well decide the F1 future of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

We get under way at Zandvoort with Free Practice 1 today and we have all the timings and TV details for wherever you are in the world. There is also some great news to share with Viaplay offering all sessions free to air throughout the weekend.

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Verstappen will be centre stage in front of his home crowd.

F1 Practice Times - 2026 Dutch Grand Prix

This is a Sprint weekend so there will be just the one practice session on track - that is Free Practice 1 today. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday August 21, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30 Friday United States (ET) 06:30 Friday United States (CT) 05:30 Friday United States (PT) 03:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 07:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 18:30 Friday Australia (ACT) 20:00 Friday Australia (AET) 20:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 04:30 Friday Japan (JST) 19:30 Friday China (CST) 18:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 12:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 13:30 Friday India (IST) 16:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 18:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 13:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 14:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 13:30 Friday

How to watch 2026 Dutch GP practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Dutch GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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