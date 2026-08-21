F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
All the key details for FP1 in Zandvoort todayMake us your Google favorite
F1 returns from its summer break for the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, and the action gets under way on track with Free Practice 1 today (Friday August 21).
There are a ton of intriguing storylines set to play out for the final race in the foreseeable future at Zandvoort, led by the resumption of the Drivers' title race.
Brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli leads Lewis Hamilton by 50 points and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 59 as we head into the second half of a fascinating season.
Max Verstappen may not be challenging for the title so far this year, but he will be able to celebrate that new Red Bull contract with his adoring orange army of fans at his home track.
All eyes meanwhile will be on Aston Martin as they get the first upgrade to their much-maligned Honda power unit. How that performs could well decide the F1 future of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
We get under way at Zandvoort with Free Practice 1 today and we have all the timings and TV details for wherever you are in the world. There is also some great news to share with Viaplay offering all sessions free to air throughout the weekend.
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F1 Practice Times - 2026 Dutch Grand Prix
This is a Sprint weekend so there will be just the one practice session on track - that is Free Practice 1 today. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday August 21, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|06:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|05:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|03:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|07:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|18:30 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|20:00 Friday
|Australia (AET)
|20:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|04:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|19:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|18:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|13:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|16:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|18:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|13:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|14:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|13:30 Friday
How to watch 2026 Dutch GP practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Dutch GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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