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An image of Red Bull star Max Verstappen under an umbrella at a rainy Dutch Grand Prix in 2026

F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Zandvoort

An image of Red Bull star Max Verstappen under an umbrella at a rainy Dutch Grand Prix in 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Zandvoort

Here's how the weather looks for the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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After a lengthy summer break, F1 action returns this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix, and we have the very latest on the weather forecast from Zandvoort.

The Dutch Grand Prix marks round 12 of the 2026 F1 season, and it is also a special weekend due to the fact that it will be the last time the sport races at Zandvoort for the foreseeable future.

The Dutch Grand Prix has been removed from the F1 calendar from 2027 onwards, with this being the last time that Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and company will race around the 2.646-mile track in the Netherlands.

So, what does the weather look like as Zandvoort prepares to bow out from F1, and could we see any rain over the weekend?

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Dutch Grand Prix 2026 weather

This is how the current daily forecast looks for Zandvoort, which is just a 45-minute drive from the Dutch capital Amsterdam:

Friday August 21: FP1 and Sprint Qualifying

Well, it certainly doesn't look set to be a dry weekend throughout in Zandvoort, with showers first expected on Friday.

These showers are expected throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, with the chance of precipitation around 59 per cent just before the cars are set to hit the track for the first time in FP1 at 1230 local time (CEST).

However, while rain could affect FP1, things are looking dry for sprint qualifying later in the afternoon, with a zero percent chance of precipitation from 1500 local time onwards.

Temperatures throughout the day are expected to be between 17 and 18 degrees Celcius.

Saturday August 22: Sprint and Qualifying

The latest weather forecast for Saturday, August 22 in Zandvoort looks remarkably similar to Friday, with rain expected throughout the morning ahead of the Sprint race.

When the sprint gets underway, temperatures are expected to be at 16 degrees Celsius, and the chance of precipitation currently stands at 37 per cent, but just a couple of hours before, it is 74 per cent.

Once again, as the day goes on, the chances of rain affecting the action decrease, although a 19 percent chance of precipitation does linger for qualifying at 4pm local time on Saturday afternoon, with temperatures set to be 17 degrees Celcius.

A moderate breeze will also be in the air for qualifying - the highest of the on-track action this weekend.

Sunday August 23: Dutch Grand Prix

With intermittent rain throughout Saturday and Sunday in Zandvoort, Sunday's forecast looks much calmer and less unpredictable at this stage.

Sunny intervals are expected, with only a gentle breeze throughout the day as temperatures sit in the 17 to 18 degrees Celcius range.

Currently, forecasts say there is a zero per cent chance of rainfall in Zandvoort on Sunday, meaning the intermediates and wets are unlikely to see any track time when the grand prix gets underway at 1500 local time.

Of course, weather can change fast though, so be sure to keep an eye out on our forecast throughout the weekend as we bring you regular updates on the situation.

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