Lawrence Stroll has secured fresh investment at Aston Martin, with US billionaire Woody (Robert Wood) Johnson joining the F1 team's ownership group ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

According to an official statement from Aston Martin, Johnson has acquired a minority stake in the company and will also join the board of directors as vice chairman with immediate effect.

Aston Martin say that Johnson’s focus will be to support the team’s commercial growth, with a particular focus on the United States. However, he will not undertake any day-to-day management duties, with Stroll continuing to manage and control the company.

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Forbes estimates that Johnson's net worth stands at $4.3 billion, with the 79-year-old being involved in the ownership of several other sports teams, including the New York Jets (NFL) and Crystal Palace Football Club (Premier League).

Johnson is also a former official of the Trump administration, having served as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017 to 2021.

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Woody Johnson excited for Aston Martin role

Speaking as part of Aston Martin's announcement, Johnson revealed his excitement to partner with Lawrence Stroll and a team who he says are committed to growing F1's fanbase in the United States.

"During my time as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, I have developed a deep appreciation for Aston Martin's rich history, as well as Lawrence Stroll’s strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit," Johnson said.

"I am excited to partner with him and contribute to the continued development of the Team, with the ambition of building an organisation capable of competing at the very highest level of the sport.

"We also share a commitment to growing the fanbase in the United States and introducing even more fans to the excitement of Formula One."

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Elsewhere, majority owner Stroll also added: "I am extremely happy to welcome Woody to the Aston Martin family. His experience, passion and investment further strengthen our position as we enter the next phase of our competitive journey.

"His deep appreciation for our brand, combined with his commitment to innovation and commercial opportunity, makes him an ideal partner as we look to the future.”

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