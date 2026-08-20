Lewis Hamilton Ferrari contract extension is imminent: 'Mark your calendars'

Hamilton's deal could be done very soon

Max Verstappen signed his big F1 contract extension on Thursday, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could well be the next big name to get a new deal.

The 41-year-old Ferrari superstar has enjoyed a renaissance in 2026 after a truly miserable first season with the Scuderia.

Hamilton really struggled to adapt to life at Maranello in 2025, but things are very different this year - on and off the track.

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Lewis currently sits in second place in the championship standings, some 50 points behind Mercedes' brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli. He also appears to be happy away from the circuit with high-profile girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

It seems astonishing to think that only a few short months ago, Hamilton's future at Ferrari was being questioned. Now, instead, all the talk is of an extension to his existing deal with the Italian giants.

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Hamilton deal will be announced soon - Miquel

Respected Spanish insider Carlos Miquel spoke about the situation at Ferrari on El Partidazo de COPE, and he told fans to expect an announcement soon.

“Keep an eye on one name that’s set to extend his current team contract: Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari,” he claimed.

“Mark your calendars, because the announcement is likely to come right before Monza."

Monza of course would be the ideal and logical time for Ferrari to announce Hamilton's new deal - Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix will take place at the iconic circuit between Friday September 4 and Sunday September 6.

Hamilton resumes title charge at Zandvoort

Hamilton will resume his pursuit of Antonelli as F1 returns from its summer break for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

The action on track gets under way on Friday (August 21) with Free Practice 1 (1130 UK) and Sprint Qualifying (1530 UK).

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