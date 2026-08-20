Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has teased the idea that the sport could hold a double header with MotoGP at some stage in the future.

Liberty Media has been the commercial rights holder of F1 since 2017, and in 2025 they acquired an 84% stake in Dorna Sports - the commercial rights holder of MotoGP - in a deal worth a reported £3.6 billion.

Steiner himself has also stepped into the world of MotoGP in recent years, leading the acquisition of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP and Moto 3 teams in 2025.

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That puts the 61-year-old Italian in a strong position to speak on the future direction of the sport, and in an appearance on the Up to Speed podcast, the former Haas chief was asked about the possibility of an F1 and MotoGP crossover in the future now that they are both under the same commercial rights holder.

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Guenther Steiner on F1 and MotoGP collaboration

"I think we will get there," Steiner told the Up to Speed podcast.

"There are some racetracks where you can do it. There are not many. Silverstone could do it.

"As a one-off, it would be cool. Saying a one-off, just for a special event, if there is an anniversary of anything, it would be cool to do it."

Liberty Media acquired MotoGP in 2025 / Credit: Imago

Steiner sets potential timeline

Despite liking the idea, Steiner says that he is realistic that it isn't going to happen in the next couple of years. The next five years, however? He wouldn't rule it out.

"But will it happen in the next one to two years? Maybe not," Steiner continued. "But maybe in the next five years? I wouldn't discount it.

"And I think it's actually a good idea to do it just to see, because F1 is obviously the pinnacle of motorsport and MotoGP is the pinnacle in motorbikes.

"So, it would be cool to have a one-off as a celebration. But I'm not the chairman or the CEO of Liberty Media, so I have no vote in it."

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