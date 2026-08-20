Max Verstappen looks ahead to 'final Dutch Grand Prix' after major F1 career decision
Max Verstappen looks ahead to 'final Dutch Grand Prix' after major F1 career decision
It will be a special weekend for the four-time champion in ZandvoortMake us your Google favorite
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen says that he is looking forward to a 'special' last home Dutch Grand Prix after signing a huge contract extension at Red Bull.
With the Dutch Grand Prix leaving the F1 calendar from 2027, it was already gearing up to be a special event for Verstappen in Zandvoort this weekend, and he has made it even more so with a huge announcement ahead of the cars hitting the track.
On Thursday morning, Red Bull and Verstappen confirmed that the four-time champion had signed a new contract with the team, tying him down until 2030.
Verstappen's future had been the talking point heading into and during the summer break, with release clauses that could have allowed him to break free from his previous contract with Red Bull having been reportedly made active due to not being inside the top two in the standings after Hungary.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs massive new Red Bull deal
Verstappen previews 'special' race at Zandvoort
It remains to be seen whether or not such clauses exist in the new deal, but Verstappen's full focus is now on the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, where he is looking for his fourth home victory.
The four-time champion says he is fully refreshed after the summer break, and is looking forward to getting back into the action.
"We have relaxed and recharged after summer break and I'm excited to head straight into Zandvoort race week," Verstappen explained on his official website.
"It will be a special one for myself and the fans as this is the final Dutch Grand Prix before it leaves the calendar.
"I have had so many good memories here in Zandvoort and to have been able to race in front of my home crowd for the past few years has been a privilege and one of my many highlights."
Verstappen on fresh helmet design
For his final home race, Verstappen will also be racing with a special, one-off helmet design.
The helmet features a predominantly white base with bold, flowing blue stripes and flowers on top, in Delfts Blauw style.
"I will be racing in my special helmet this week, with the design attributed to the famous Delft Blue pottery," he added.
"This is a very traditional and beautiful pattern and something a bit more unique for the final race.
"The helmet is a tribute to the Dutch fans for their continued support through the years so we are hoping to do them proud this weekend."
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