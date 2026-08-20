A truckload of lawsuits, lizards and toads - welcome to F1's Dutch Grand Prix

It was a fight every step of the way

The final F1 Dutch Grand Prix - for the foreseeable future at least - will take place at Zandvoort this weekend. In many ways, it is a miracle it ever returned at all.

The battle to bring an F1 race back to the Netherlands after a 36-year absence - complete with Max Verstappen's orange army of fans - produced a never-ending of hurdles to clear for the event's organisers.

According to Managing Director Robert van Overdijk, they faced a staggering 36 lawsuits both before and during the event. Despite persistent opposition and a media landscape that often sided with critics, they would ultimately win every case.

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The most intense period came in late 2019. At that time, renovations needed to begin in order to secure a Grade 1 license.

Just before the scheduled restart, environmental and conservation groups filed two urgent legal actions. These lawsuits, fuelled by concerns over nitrogen emissions and the habitat of the sand lizard and natterjack toad, were dismissed.

In the following years, dozens of additional cases were similarly resolved in favour of the circuit.

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Playing the 'emotional card'

Van Overdijk recently reflected on the legal battles and public sentiment in comments to respected Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

"The problem with cases like these is that the emotional card is always played," he explained.

"About five percent of the Dutch population was against the Grand Prix's return - they were the loudest voices."

Van Overdijk emphasised that Zandvoort had maintained the necessary rights and permits to operate since 1948, and claims certain media outlets tended to favour the circuit's opponents.

"We had complete trust, but every matter had to be decided in court. Thankfully, facts eventually won over emotion, in large part thanks to our outstanding lawyers."

Van Overdijk (right) spoke about the battle to bring back Zandvoort.

Renovation was essential

The man at the centre of the fight to return Zandvoort to the F1 calendar believes that those first legal challenges were critical to keeping the project alive.

"Had we lost that early case and been prevented from starting the renovations, we wouldn’t be here," he noted.

A lengthy legal battle would have made the necessary modernisation impossible - even if the COVID pandemic later postponed the return of the race by a year to 2021.

Ultimately, these legal victories paved the way for the return of F1 to one of its most iconic circuits.

Sadly Sunday will mark its final appearance on the calendar for now, with organisers struggling to make the event a financial success despite the sellout crowds. But it was very definitely fun while it lasted.

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