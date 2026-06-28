Ferrari appear to be unimpressed by the ruling

The controversy surrounding Sunday's F1 Austrian Grand Prix shows no sign of ending with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur issuing a statement about how Mercedes claimed pole position for this afternoon's race at the Red Bull Ring (2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

It was George Russell who ended a controversial session in P1, producing a monumental final flying lap to pip the Scuderia pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Russell did so despite having to lift off during that flying lap for a yellow flag when Max Verstappen crashed heavily at Turn 9.

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Argument raged afterwards as to whether there should have been a double waved yellow, which would have nullified Russell's pole lap. His Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, just behind Russell on track, did abort his final flying lap after mistakenly believing the flags were double yellow.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes in FIA breach at Austrian GP as Verstappen gives Russell the finger

Vasseur: 'getting pole under yellow flag is a bit strange'

Vasseur issued a measured statement after the session, telling Sky Sports Italia: "Only a yellow flag was shown, and it's open to debate whether it was the right decision in that situation.

"The medical car even had to be deployed, but it's clear that with a yellow flag, you have to reduce speed by about 5% in the affected sector, and we don't have access to the data.

"Race control decided that further action was necessary, and so that's what happened. Sure, getting pole position under the yellow flag is a bit strange, but that's how it went."

Safety argument backs call for double yellow

Vasseur's argument about what happened on Saturday is mainly centred on safety, and he continued: "When a car hits the wall, in certain circumstances I think there should be a double yellow flag.

"I have my own opinion on the matter, but we can't keep talking about safety and then punish the drivers if they go a little slower in free practice, while still allowing the drivers to push in situations like this.”

Do Mercedes get the rub of the green?

The battle between Mercedes and Ferrari at the top of the standings is starting to hot up, but Vasseur appears to believe the Silver Arrows have had very much the best of the decisions so far in 2026.

"This year things are going in the wrong direction for us and the right one for Mercedes, but we continue to fight.

"I don't want to waste energy on polemics because I prefer to concentrate on tomorrow's race, but you're right: very often it seems that the coin always falls on the right side for Mercedes.”

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