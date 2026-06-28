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Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen gets more bad news as engine issues cause another DNF

Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen gets more bad news as engine issues cause another DNF

Another high-profile DNF for Verstappen Racing

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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There is yet more bad news for F1 superstar Max Verstappen as a miserable weekend so far for the mighty Dutchman just gets worse.

On Saturday at the Red Bull Ring, Verstappen crashed into a barrier late in Q3 to ruin his chances of qualifying for pole position in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. He will instead start from P5 on the grid for this afternoon's race (2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

Thankfully the four-time world champion was unhurt with Red Bull later apologising for the 'unusual' issue which had caused him to lose control of his RB22 in Turn 9.

If Verstappen thought Sunday would bring better times ahead, well it did not start that way with a grim update from the iconic 24 Hours of Spa race in Belgium.

The Verstappen Racing team is already out of the race after an engine issue caused them to DNF at the iconic F1 circuit.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes in FIA breach at Austrian GP as Verstappen gives Russell the finger

Verstappen Racing out of 24 Hours of Spa

The Mercedes-AMG, driven by Jules Gounon, Dani Juncadella, and Chris Lulham, was forced into the pits just minutes ago and its race is officially over.

The latest DNF is another major blow for Verstappen Racing, which had looked certain to win the Nurburgring 24 Hours race in May with Max as part of the team.

After dominating for around 20 hours, a late mechanical issue there ruined the victory bid with the clock starting to run down.

The latest DNF is another blow for Verstappen Racing.
The latest DNF is another blow for Verstappen Racing.

Verstappen aiming to race classic Spa event in 2027

While Verstappen himself is of course otherwise engaged this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, he is hoping to take part in the iconic event in 2027.

The four-time F1 world champion even reached out to the organisers to see if the race could be scheduled around the F1 calendar to allow him to compete.

READ MORE: Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces 2027 Mercedes driver lineup'

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