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mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo

FIA is in the money as financial results set 10-year record

mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA is in the money as financial results set 10-year record

F1's governing body have pulled off an impressive turnaround

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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F1's governing body, the FIA, have revealed a spectacular U-turn in their finances since Mohammed Ben Sulayem came into power.

Sulayem was first elected president of the FIA in 2021 when he took over the role from long-time president Jean Todt, who had served as president since 2009 across three separate terms.

During his time at the helm of the motorsport governing body, Todt introduced a three-term rule which restricted his successors from serving more than 12 years as president of the FIA.

But Ben Sulayem has now moved to abolish that rule, with the FIA having now passed a proposal to end presidency term limits by a majority of over 90 per cent.

The 64-year-old was re-elected after running unopposed in December 2025 meaning his second term will run until the end of 2029.

And that could be good news for the federation considering they have pulled off an impressive financial transformation, reporting an operating profit of €6.7m across the 2025 financial year.

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FIA financially strong under Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, the federation that overlooks Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship, the World Rally Championship and Formula E announced a positive financial trend.

In 2021, the FIA reported an operating loss of €-24m, but the most recent figures prove an impressive U-turn has taken place after a 43 per cent year-on-year improvement.

The latest report marks the FIA's strongest operating result in 10 years, which they hope to continue to build on off the back of the financial turnaround which kicked off after the disappointing loss reported in 2021.

An announcement from the FIA boasted a: "strong balance sheet position with operating cash flow increasing to €53.7m, year-end cash more than doubling to €43.6m, and no financial debt."

The improved finances will not only help to support the FIA Championships through further investment, but it will also see positive improvements in the organisations Member Clubs, people, road safety, sustainability and mobility programmes.

Following the release of the financial turnaround report, Ben Sulayem said: "Six months into my second term as FIA President, I remain committed to ensuring a profitable and financially sustainable operation.

"Today, I am proud that we have continued to deliver on this mission, achieving the FIA’s strongest operating result in 10 years and building on the significant progress made since 2021. Improving the governance, transparency and financial health of the FIA was central to my manifesto pledge, and we have transformed the organisation into a more resilient and professional federation.

"I will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to drive positive change across the FIA and deliver long-term value for our Member Clubs, our Championships, our people, and our global mobility and motor sport communities."

READ MORE: McLaren reveal terms for Max Verstappen transfer

F1 RESULTS: Austrian Grand Prix final classification with all penalties applied

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