Lewis Hamilton’s Hollywood career is F1’s ultimate cash cow
Lewis Hamilton’s Hollywood career is F1’s ultimate cash cow
Lewis Hamilton's career is shaping up for a fairytale ending
Lewis Hamilton's F1 career has been nothing short of blockbuster, but his debut campaign with Ferrari turned out to be more like that one season of your favourite TV show that really isn't worth watching.
Let's take award-winning ABC show Lost for example. Far too many seasons and one of the most widely slammed finales in television history. Yeah, Hamilton's 2025 form had fans worried his move to Ferrari was going to result in a stellar career ending in a similar fashion.
But let's get out of the mid-2000s and transport ourselves firmly back to 2026, where Hamilton has finally found himself at Ferrari and regained the confidence he evidently lost last season.
In 2025, the seven-time champion made it clear he not only doubted his move to Maranello but had also lost faith in his own capabilities.
2026 however is a different story. Hamilton has bounced back in his sophomore year in red with a car he actually had a say in shaping, which is finally translating to on-track success.
The 41-year-old made the long awaited return to the top step of the podium at the Barcelona Grand Prix last time out when, after 686 days, he finally secured his 106th grand prix win and his first for Ferrari.
The F1 superstar is back to his best and with his victory in Spain cementing him as a championship contender, Liberty Media have the British legend to thank for reviving the sport.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause ‘impossible’ to block as drivers fight for 2027 seat
Hamilton conjures up Hollywood career move and F1 should be thanking him
Following Hamilton's glorious return to winning ways in Barcelona, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard weighed in on the Brit's success and what it means for the sport as a whole.
Speaking to F1.com, Coulthard said: "He’s second in the World Championship, Mercedes have got reliability concerns, and that’s only going to get worse as the year goes on, so could we be talking about someone who’s in the hunt for the World Championship? Max came back from 100 points at this race and almost won it in Abu Dhabi.
Coulthard then likened Hamilton's career to something the film industry could only dream of concocting, saying: "His whole career feels a bit Hollywood. I know we’ve been introduced to Hollywood with F1 The Movie, and all the success that’s there. If you’re Liberty [Media, F1’s commercial rights holders], it just doesn’t get better."
The McLaren legend then added: "Lewis has had his mojo since the beginning of the year, which is great to see. It may feel like we’re all jumping on a bandwagon, but the sport tells us the performances, and that was world-class."
F1 pundit relieved to move on from Hamilton slump
Like many presenters and pundits working at last weekend's Barcelona GP, Coulthard admitted it was a 'relief' to finally be able to report on positive stories regarding the most statistically successful driver the sport has ever seen.
"I feel a mixture of absolute admiration and relief," said Coulthard, who since retiring from the sport in 2008, has taken up the role of F1 ambassador and commentator for multiple broadcasters.
"The relief is because it’s not comfortable to question the quality of a driver like Lewis," the Scotsman continued.
"Over the last couple of years, especially in our roles, where you have to look at the data, and ask the questions based on that… Lewis’ whole career has been such a high bar, that having him the middle of last year going, ‘Change the driver’, at his lowest, doubting himself…
"It really felt that we’d seen the best of Lewis, but what we’ve just seen is the best of Lewis, on the back of his strong start to the season."
Take notes F2 The Movie (yes, there is going to be a sequel, no, they aren't going to actually call it F2) Hamilton's career resurgence could be unmatched inspiration for the next F1 blockbuster.
READ MORE: Leclerc addresses issue of Ferrari team orders after Hamilton win
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms
- Today 07:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
8 ways the FIA might have decided their F1 ADUO rankings for 2026
Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race
Daniel Ricciardo enjoys new seat in life and shares joy over grid return
Spanish Grand Prix organisers release statement over concerns new F1 track won't be ready
Latest News
Racing driver banned for striking marshal
- 1 hour ago
8 ways the FIA might have decided their F1 ADUO rankings for 2026
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton’s Hollywood career is F1’s ultimate cash cow
- 3 hours ago
F1 genius Adrian Newey designed a £130k shack
- Today 11:57
Lewis Hamilton 'dark web data' shows Ferrari might just have caught Mercedes
- Today 10:57
Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race
- Today 09:58
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june