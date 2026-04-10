close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lance Stroll looks crestfallen at the back of the Aston Martin garage

Lance Stroll GT3 Results: Qualifying times and grid order at Paul Ricard

Lance Stroll looks crestfallen at the back of the Aston Martin garage — Photo: © IMAGO

Lance Stroll GT3 Results: Qualifying times and grid order at Paul Ricard

Lance Stroll's qualifying position at Paul Ricard

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Qualifying for the first round of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe takes place today (Saturday, April 11) with F1 star Lance Stroll taking part with Aston Martin.

The Canadian driver will make his GT3 debut at Paul Ricard, piloting the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Comtoyou Racing alongside team-mates Roberto Merhi and Mari Boya.

Stroll will first take part in qualifying at Paul Ricard, which is split into three sessions (Qualifying 1, Qualifying 2 and Qualifying 3), between Group A and Group B.

The first of these sessions (Qualifying 1 for Group A) starts at 12:05 local time (CEST), which is 11:05 (BST), 06:05 (ET), 05:05 (CT) and 03:05 (PT).

Qualifying then ends with the pole position award at 13:20 (CEST), 12:20 (BST), 07:20 (ET), 06:20 (CT) and 04:20 (PT).

READ MORE: McLaren announce official signing of Gianpiero Lambiase

GT World Challenge Europe Qualifying Results: Paul Ricard 2026

The below results table will be completed after qualifying has finished on Saturday, April 11, so be sure to check back for the full times and qualifying order.

Paul Ricard Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3 TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC

How to watch Stroll's GT3 race

You can watch Stroll's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at around 17:30 (CEST) 16:30 (BST) on Saturday, April 11.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action on the GTWorld YouTube channel or on the GT World Challenge website.

READ MORE: FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'

Related

F1 Aston Martin Lance Stroll

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE

Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE

  • 3 hours ago
Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin

Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin

  • 3 hours ago
Aston Martin spotted testing 'super-illegal' car during F1 break

Aston Martin spotted testing 'super-illegal' car during F1 break

  • Today 16:57
Jos Verstappen responds to Lambiase Red Bull exit with ‘replacement’ warning

Jos Verstappen responds to Lambiase Red Bull exit with ‘replacement’ warning

  • 1 hour ago
Honda blamed for Adrian Newey F1 retirement U-turn: 'He was going to design yachts'

Honda blamed for Adrian Newey F1 retirement U-turn: 'He was going to design yachts'

  • Today 13:54
FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'

FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'

  • Today 18:55

Just in

21:54
Jos Verstappen responds to Lambiase Red Bull exit with ‘replacement’ warning
21:11
Nurburgring LIVE: NLS3 schedule, times and FREE live stream after Max Verstappen mania
20:25
Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin
19:44
Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE
18:55
FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Nurburgring LIVE: NLS3 schedule, times and FREE live stream after Max Verstappen mania Nurburgring

Nurburgring LIVE: NLS3 schedule, times and FREE live stream after Max Verstappen mania

2 hours ago
Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey ‘wasting talent’ at Aston Martin

3 hours ago
Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE GT World Challenge Europe

Lance Stroll GT3: How to watch Aston Martin F1 star in action at Paul Ricard for FREE

3 hours ago
FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks' FIA News

FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'

Today 18:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x