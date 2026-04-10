Lance Stroll GT3 Results: Qualifying times and grid order at Paul Ricard
Lance Stroll GT3 Results: Qualifying times and grid order at Paul Ricard
Lance Stroll's qualifying position at Paul Ricard
Qualifying for the first round of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe takes place today (Saturday, April 11) with F1 star Lance Stroll taking part with Aston Martin.
The Canadian driver will make his GT3 debut at Paul Ricard, piloting the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Comtoyou Racing alongside team-mates Roberto Merhi and Mari Boya.
Stroll will first take part in qualifying at Paul Ricard, which is split into three sessions (Qualifying 1, Qualifying 2 and Qualifying 3), between Group A and Group B.
The first of these sessions (Qualifying 1 for Group A) starts at 12:05 local time (CEST), which is 11:05 (BST), 06:05 (ET), 05:05 (CT) and 03:05 (PT).
Qualifying then ends with the pole position award at 13:20 (CEST), 12:20 (BST), 07:20 (ET), 06:20 (CT) and 04:20 (PT).
READ MORE: McLaren announce official signing of Gianpiero Lambiase
GT World Challenge Europe Qualifying Results: Paul Ricard 2026
The below results table will be completed after qualifying has finished on Saturday, April 11, so be sure to check back for the full times and qualifying order.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
How to watch Stroll's GT3 race
You can watch Stroll's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at around 17:30 (CEST) 16:30 (BST) on Saturday, April 11.
Alternatively, you can catch all the action on the GTWorld YouTube channel or on the GT World Challenge website.
READ MORE: FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'
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