Lance Stroll GT3 Results: Qualifying times and grid order at Paul Ricard

Qualifying for the first round of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe takes place today (Saturday, April 11) with F1 star Lance Stroll taking part with Aston Martin.

The Canadian driver will make his GT3 debut at Paul Ricard, piloting the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Comtoyou Racing alongside team-mates Roberto Merhi and Mari Boya.

Stroll will first take part in qualifying at Paul Ricard, which is split into three sessions (Qualifying 1, Qualifying 2 and Qualifying 3), between Group A and Group B.

The first of these sessions (Qualifying 1 for Group A) starts at 12:05 local time (CEST), which is 11:05 (BST), 06:05 (ET), 05:05 (CT) and 03:05 (PT).

Qualifying then ends with the pole position award at 13:20 (CEST), 12:20 (BST), 07:20 (ET), 06:20 (CT) and 04:20 (PT).

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GT World Challenge Europe Qualifying Results: Paul Ricard 2026

The below results table will be completed after qualifying has finished on Saturday, April 11, so be sure to check back for the full times and qualifying order.

Paul Ricard Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC

How to watch Stroll's GT3 race

You can watch Stroll's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at around 17:30 (CEST) 16:30 (BST) on Saturday, April 11.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action on the GTWorld YouTube channel or on the GT World Challenge website.

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