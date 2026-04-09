Audi announce new F1 team principal plans after Wheatley exit

It's been a rollercoaster few weeks for the Audi F1 project.

No, they haven't been on a team-building exercise at beloved British resort Alton Towers. Instead we're talking about the emotional kind of rollercoaster.

After building up Audi's title winning prospects on the precipice of the 2026 season, Wheatley has since abandoned the project after only three rounds (and a season with the team as Sauber).

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In an announcement before the Japanese Grand Prix, Audi confirmed that Wheatley would be stepping down for 'personal reasons' while head of the Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto would be covering Wheatley's role in the interim.

Cue some whispers about Christian Horner joining the Audi project (no news of this being a distinct possibility yet), Binotto has cleared up what the team's long-term future looks like with the Italian at the helm.

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Binotto: We are not looking for a new team principal

Speaking to the media after the Japanese GP at Suzuka, Binotto clarified that there were no plans to replace Wheatley. Instead, a new role will be created to support Binotto trackside and allow him to focus on the technical aspect of running an F1 team.

"For the future, I think we are not looking for a new team principal," he said.

"I will keep the role, but I will need someone to support me at the race weekends, because I will not always be at the race weekend myself.

"I need to focus most on the factory, where there is the most to transform, I would say, not only to develop, to transform. So certainly, support at a race weekend is required."

What about Wheatley?

As of yet, there is no confirmation as to whether Wheatley will be joining a rival F1 team.

However, it has been widely reported that Wheatley is indeed Aston Martin bound and would likely be brought on to support Adrian Newey in his role of team principal at the struggling outfit.

A long period of gardening leave is expected for Wheatley, where no doubt speculation will continue to rumble away until an official deal is signed.

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