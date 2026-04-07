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Max Verstappen and Christian Horner

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen lines up replacement as Christian Horner urged to make Audi move

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen lines up replacement as Christian Horner urged to make Audi move

The latest stories from the world of F1

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Max Verstappen has lined up a replacement racing activity this weekend in light of F1's cancellation of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Both of April's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled with no replacement events selected due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but Verstappen has made sure to keep himself busy. ➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner named as Audi saviour as new door opens for F1 return

Christian Horner's F1 return journey has taken another interesting twist just as his chances of making a comeback with Alpine have been rumoured to be fizzling out.

The ex-Red Bull boss has been named as a potential solution to Audi's F1 dilemma after a tumultuous month for the newly transformed outfit who just lost their team principal.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton answers F1 fan prayers as Kim Kardashian makes Ferrari debut

Related image
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Lewis Hamilton has finally answered the prayers of F1 fans with the help of none other than Kim Kardashian.

The couple were spotted in Tokyo before last month's Japanese Grand Prix, adding further fuel to the fire over rumours they are dating, and now Hamilton has hard launched the reality TV star in spectacular fashion, taking her for a spin in an iconic Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Fernando Alonso gets new role with Aston Martin 'an all-time F1 flop' in 2026

Fernando Alonso's role as an F1 driver has shifted in 2026 as Aston Martin's challenger has been described as an 'all-time flop'.

The struggling squad are nowhere near the rest of the competitive field and have even been beaten by brand new team Cadillac, but things are now so bad that one star believes Alonso has taken on a new role at Aston Martin (and spoiler alert, it's not a good thing).

➡️ READ MORE

Helmut Marko is not retired after all as Red Bull reveal driver talks

The F1 legend that is Helmut Marko is not really retired after all, according to Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies.

The 82-year-old senior adviser to the likes of four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen officially exited the sport at the end of the 2025 season, but his influence still seems to be very much at play in the Red Bull garage.

➡️ READ MORE

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