F1 star attacked by 'haters' after terrifying Japanese Grand Prix crash

Franco Colapinto has been the victim of online ‘hate’ in the aftermath of Ollie Bearman’s terrifying high-speed crash at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, according to his management company.

The 22-year-old Argentine star was in front of Bearman during Lap 22 of the 53-lap race when disaster struck. As Bearman's Haas closed rapidly on the Alpine, it ended up on the grass before crashing out at the Spoon corner.

The impact of Bearman's crash was recorded as 50G, and thankfully the 20-year-old British star was able to walk away from the incident, albeit with a limp.

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Many experts blamed the crash on the sport’s controversial new regulations - which mean battery management can result in huge speed differences between drivers in close proximity - for the crash. And the FIA would later release a statement regarding the incident.

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Team Colapinto hit back at haters

But despite that, Colapinto’s management company confirmed on Monday that the Alpine star had been blamed for the incident by some fans on social media.

Bullet Sports Management posted: “A race to forget. Franco was doing a great job before he got unlucky with the timing of the Safety Car, which ruined his chances of fighting for points.

“We also can’t ignore the incident that led to Ollie Bearman’s crash, one in which Franco was not at fault. It was a consequence of the new energy management rules, as confirmed by the FIA’s official statement. Despite this, Franco is receiving unjustified criticism and hate, so let’s show him all the love and support he deserves.”

When asked by a fan to speak about the hate and threats Colapinto was receiving, Bullet responded: “We don’t have any influence over any other driver’s fans, and chances are they don’t even follow us. It’s not our responsibility to worry about their fandoms. We leave that to their teams and people. We’re grateful that the majority of Franco’s fans are kind and supportive.”

A further post added: "Guys, don’t worry. Franco is in great hands and has all the support he needs. He’s stronger than you think, and negative comments or name-calling won’t affect him.

"Don’t waste your energy on the haters. Put it into supporting Franco instead. He’s surrounded by the right people who are making sure he feels safe and happy, so you can relax."

FIA statement on Bearman crash

The FIA statement released after the race read: "Following the accident involving Oliver Bearman at the Japanese Grand Prix and the contribution of high closing speeds in the accident, the FIA would like to provide the following clarifications.

"Since their introduction, the 2026 regulations have been the subject of ongoing discussions between the FIA, Teams, Power Unit Manufacturers, Drivers and FOM. By design, these regulations include a number of adjustable parameters, particularly in relation to energy management, which allow for optimisation based on real-world data.

"It has been the consistent position of all stakeholders that a structured review would take place after the opening phase of the season, to allow for sufficient data to be gathered and analysed. A number of meetings are therefore scheduled in April to assess the operation of the new regulations and to determine whether any refinements are required.

"Any potential adjustments, particularly those related to energy management, require careful simulation and detailed analysis. The FIA will continue to work in close and constructive collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome for the sport and safety will always remain a core element of the FIA's mission. At this stage, any speculation regarding the nature of potential changes would be premature. Further updates will be communicated in due course."

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