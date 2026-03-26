Audi F1 driver reacts to team boss departure: 'Oh s***!'
Audi F1 driver reacts to team boss departure: 'Oh s***!'
Audi F1 have seen the exit of team boss Jonathan Wheatley after just two races
For Nico Hulkenberg, the departure of former Audi team boss Jonathan Wheatley came as a shock.
The German revealed to media ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix that internal tensions had been brewing at Audi’s top levels, though he never expected the exit of the former Red Bull chief.
Audi announced last week that it would be ending its partnership with Wheatley. This move followed persistent speculation linking Aston Martin with a search for a permanent team boss.
Currently, Adrian Newey is juggling his role as designer with managing the team, but the outfit has been eager to pin down a full-time leader.
Names such as Gianpiero Lambiase and even Christian Horner were mentioned as potential candidates.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed
Internal Audi battle
Wheatley’s departure was officially attributed to personal reasons, though rumours suggest the split stemmed from poor chemistry with fellow team leader Mattia Binotto.
“If there’s a fundamental issue with one of the central figures in your team, you’ve got to act,” said Hulkenberg.
“I don’t know all the details, but if there’s a problem, you must take action. Otherwise, you make no progress.”
The sudden departure caught Hulkenberg off guard. “I found out at the same time as everyone else. I was checking my phone between two simulation runs on Thursday and thought, ‘Oh s***,’” he admitted.
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