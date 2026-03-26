close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hulkenberg, Wheatley, socials

Audi F1 driver reacts to team boss departure: 'Oh s***!'

Hulkenberg, Wheatley, socials — Photo: © IMAGO x GPFANS

Audi F1 driver reacts to team boss departure: 'Oh s***!'

Audi F1 have seen the exit of team boss Jonathan Wheatley after just two races

Remy Ramjiawan
Redacteur/presentator GPFans
Formule 1-verslaggever, interviewer, maar ook presentator en redacteur

For Nico Hulkenberg, the departure of former Audi team boss Jonathan Wheatley came as a shock.

The German revealed to media ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix that internal tensions had been brewing at Audi’s top levels, though he never expected the exit of the former Red Bull chief.

Audi announced last week that it would be ending its partnership with Wheatley. This move followed persistent speculation linking Aston Martin with a search for a permanent team boss.

Currently, Adrian Newey is juggling his role as designer with managing the team, but the outfit has been eager to pin down a full-time leader.

Names such as Gianpiero Lambiase and even Christian Horner were mentioned as potential candidates.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed

Internal Audi battle

Wheatley’s departure was officially attributed to personal reasons, though rumours suggest the split stemmed from poor chemistry with fellow team leader Mattia Binotto.

“If there’s a fundamental issue with one of the central figures in your team, you’ve got to act,” said Hulkenberg.

“I don’t know all the details, but if there’s a problem, you must take action. Otherwise, you make no progress.”

The sudden departure caught Hulkenberg off guard. “I found out at the same time as everyone else. I was checking my phone between two simulation runs on Thursday and thought, ‘Oh s***,’” he admitted.

READ MORE: Horner and Mercedes face Alpine F1 move being hijacked by billionaire

Related

F1 Audi Nico Hulkenberg Japanese Grand Prix Jonathan Wheatley Mattia Binotto

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

  • 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue

Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue

  • 3 hours ago
FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
'Can we get over Christian Horner': Why former Red Bull chief is wrong for Aston Martin

'Can we get over Christian Horner': Why former Red Bull chief is wrong for Aston Martin

  • Yesterday 20:30
F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Yesterday 18:55
Max Verstappen ban on British journalist angers media as 'walk out' suggestion raised

Max Verstappen ban on British journalist angers media as 'walk out' suggestion raised

  • Yesterday 17:35

Just in

26-3
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
26-3
Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue
26-3
FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
26-3
'Can we get over Christian Horner': Why former Red Bull chief is wrong for Aston Martin
26-3
F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict Latest F1 News

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

2 hours ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak Max Verstappen

F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak

Yesterday 19:43
F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Yesterday 18:55
How Adrian Newey and Christian Horner can still work together in F1 Christian Horner

How Adrian Newey and Christian Horner can still work together in F1

Yesterday 18:14
Ontdek het op Google Play
x