Aston Martin F1 chief named as Audi target after Jonathan Wheatley drama
Aston Martin F1 chief named as Audi target after Jonathan Wheatley drama
Jonathan Wheatley recently left Audi
A new name has been thrown into the Jonathan Wheatley/Adrian Newey/Audi/Aston Martin F1 team switch rumour mill.
It's been a dramatic week for F1 teams whose name begins with A. Wheatley's exit from Audi was recently announced, coinciding with rumours he could aid Adrian Newey and become team principal at Aston Martin.
But then, Aston Martin released some terse words from their boss Lawrence Stroll himself, who empathically responded that the team do not engage in speculation and that Newey's role is part of their unique way of running things.
As if that wasn't enough, there then came another twist in the tale, that Wheatley's Audi exit hadn't been for 'personal reasons' as suggested in the announcement, but was instead due to alleged clashes with his colleague and head of their F1 project Mattia Binotto.
Wooft!
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
Could Mike Krack be Audi bound?
Now Ralf Schumacher has done what Ralf Schumacher does best, and thrown another name onto the blazing pyre. This time it involves Aston Martin's chief trackside officer, Mike Krack.
Speaking on Sky Deutschland's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher said: "They [Audi] need to think more internationally and perhaps find someone who is currently with other teams."
"Mike Krack is obviously someone who is doing a very strong job technically at Aston Martin and, above all, has the core competency—to put it simply—of keeping the group together."
Krack was further named as an asset to Audi because he speaks German (tick), is a team player at Aston Martin (also tick), and still maintains a residence in Germany (big juicy tick).
Although at this stage, Schumacher's remarks remain speculative and there is no indication Krack is unhappy at Aston Martin. The pundit continued: "It's [Aston Martin] still a great project, of course, even if things are a bit more difficult than planned with Honda at the moment."
READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix
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