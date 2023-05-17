Imola CANCELLED as deaths mount up in Italy while Verstappen mourns F1 departure and Horner in 'breaking point' claim – GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 17 May 2023 23:43

Formula 1 officials have confirmed that this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled as a result of heavy flooding.

Nine dead, rivers breaking banks and hospital flooded in Italy as RED ALERT weather continues

The unfolding crisis in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy continues to worsen after F1 decided to cancel this weekend's race at Imola.

Verstappen 'sad' to see 'IMPORTANT' F1 veteran leave the grid

Max Verstappen has paid tribute to Franz Tost, crediting the outgoing AlphaTauri boss with his development that have helped him become a two-time world champion.

Horner says 'insane' F1 calendar is almost at 'BREAKING POINT'

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has admitted that he believes the current Formula 1 calendar is reaching 'breaking point' after its expansion in recent years.

Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The stars of the F1 paddock have been speaking on social media following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following flooding in the region.

Helicopter and drone footage shows horrific scope of Emilia Romagna devastation

The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix's cancellation became unavoidable after severe weather struck the region to the extent of triggering and environmental and humanitarian crisis – and video footage shows just how bad it is.

