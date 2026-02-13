Lewis Hamilton admits 20-year F1 low after testing new Ferrari in Bahrain

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's criticism of the new regulations continued with the admission of a new 20-year low.

Hamilton is driving his new SF-26 in the official pre-season testing event at Bahrain this week, as the 41-year-old hopes for more from his second season with the Ferrari team.

New regulation changes have led to some optimism that Ferrari and Hamilton can challenge higher up the grid in 2026, following a 2025 season in which Hamilton didn't even claim a single grand prix podium.

But Hamilton was very critical of the new regulations during the first day of testing in Bahrain, stating that a 'degree' was needed in order to fully understand the rules.

And following on from that, he also suggested that his new SF-26 was suffering from a lack of grip, claiming that it was the 'lowest grip' he's ever had around the Bahrain International Circuit.

"Obviously, no cars have been running, so track's dirty, sandy, and very windy, so you're just kind of sliding around," Hamilton told F1TV. "It was just kind of brushing off the cobwebs, I guess. Over the next couple days, the track will get better."

He was then asked whether his Ferrari car felt better than during 2025 pre-season testing, to which he said: "Too early to say. I mean, today didn't I don't think today felt good for anybody because it's so windy.

"It's the lowest amount. I mean, it's the lowest grip I've ever felt here in my 20 years."

Hamilton hoping for 2026 bounce

Of course, while Ferrari having a faster car than in 2025 would be an exciting prospect for Hamilton, he also needs to sort his own performance out too before he can start dreaming of a 106th race victory and maybe even another shot at a record eighth world title.

The Brit struggled in qualifying in 2025, and didn't fare too much better in races either, finishing a whopping 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship.

Leclerc achieved seven podiums in the same car and inflicted Hamilton's biggest ever team-mate defeat during the 2025 season.

Hamilton will hope that the new generation of cars are better suited to his supreme talents, with new regulation changes seeing the old ground effect rules binned.

