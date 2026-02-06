F1 News Today: Christian Horner makes return decision as legend linked with stunning McLaren move

Christian Horner has revealed that he has spoken to 'pretty much every team' on the grid about an F1 return.

Since his Red Bull exit in 2025, speculation has been rife about Horner's return to the sport and has been linked to the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin and most recently Alpine.

Horner is reportedly interested in purchasing the 24 per cent stake in Alpine owned by Otro Capital, with negotiations recently confirmed by team executive Flavio Briatore. And now, Horner has offered yet another update on the matter.

Fernando Alonso targeted for sensational McLaren return

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has said that he will 'continue to bug' two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso about a return to McLaren.

Alonso raced for McLaren's F1 team during the 2007 season, as well as between 2015-2018, while also competing for McLaren's IndyCar team in 2020 in an attempt at taking Indy500 glory, his third attempt at winning that race.

Now, as Alonso enters into the final year of his current contract with McLaren, Brown has hinted at wanting to hire the Spaniard back for another tilt at winning the Indy500.

Lando Norris fears F1 faces problem not seen for 38 YEARS

Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris has revealed the 'biggest challenge' of the new 2026 regulation changes, hinting at a problem from the 1980s.

F1 is seeing wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport this year, both on the power unit side of things, as well as when it comes to aerodynamic car design.

But Norris has said that the new regulations may cause a repeat of an 80s F1 problem.

Adrian Newey claims Aston Martin F1 could have THREE cars in 2026

Aston Martin F1 team principal Adrian Newey has revealed that the team could have three 'very different' cars in 2026.

The 2026 car is the first Aston Martin machine that has been built under Newey's stewardship, with the design legend joining as managing technical partner in March 2025, before also being given team principal responsibilities late last year.

Aston Martin are hoping to make gains on their rivals with the help of Newey, with new regulation changes sweeping into the sport this year.

But Newey has said that where the team are at the start of the season might not count for much.

New F1 qualifying concerns emerge that could bring fan frustration

Haas F1 star Esteban Ocon's comments from the pre-season testing event in Barcelona have led to concerns about qualifying during the 2026 season.

It's thought that new regulations on the power unit side of things will lead to more lifting and coasting particularly in races, a method of releasing the accelerator in order to harvest more energy or, in the past, save fuel.

But Ocon has now suggested that this may well be the case during qualifying sessions too, despite qualifying normally being a chance for fans to see F1 cars at their absolute peak with low fuel, fresh tyres and qualifying modes in place.

