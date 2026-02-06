Christian Horner has revealed that he has spoken to 'pretty much every team' on the grid about an F1 return.

Since his Red Bull exit in 2025, speculation has been rife about Horner's return to the sport and has been linked to the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin and most recently Alpine.

Horner is reportedly interested in purchasing the 24 per cent stake in Alpine owned by Otro Capital, with negotiations confirmed by team executive Flavio Briatore.

Ahead of his mini-tour in Australia, Horner recently appeared on 9 News Australia's Today show, where he clarified the rumours from recent months.

Horner on his F1 return

When asked about the F1 return rumours, Horner answered honestly and said his main requirement was to acquire a part-ownership in a team.

"Look, so far, I've been going to pretty much every team on the grid, and I've spoken very little publicly since I left Red Bull," he said.

"So it's flattering that there's often this speculation that I'm going to this team or that team, but that's rife in Formula 1. I'd only come back for the right opportunity working with the right people that are like minded and want to win. I've got no interest in just taking part.

"I've done my shift, I think. And for me, if I were to come back, it would be in a slightly different role to the one that I performed the last 21 years or so, we'll see.

"I mean, the interest in the sport is sky high. There's some fantastic people that want to invest in Formula 1. And, yeah, but I'm in no rush, and if my career stops at the end of my time at Red Bull, I've had an incredible run, and, as I said, only come back to something that was genuinely exciting and and something that could ultimately win."

