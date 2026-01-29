Christian Horner has announced his return to the public eye with an Australian tour, with one date the same week as the F1 2026 season opener in Melbourne.

Since his Red Bull exit last summer, Horner has not been seen in the public eye and has only offered rare insight into his private life via social media.

The axed team boss, however, will return to the limelight and lift the lid on his F1 career for a short tour in Australia called: 'A Special Evening with Christian Horner: Life in Formula 1 and Beyond'.

Horner will take part 'in a live interview format on stage with interactive fan Q&A' at Hamer Hall, Melbourne (February, 24), TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney (February, 26) and finally at the Riverside Theatre, Perth (March 2). The last date in Perth takes place on the Monday before the 2026 Australian Grand Prix (March 6-8), F1's season opener.

The 52-year-old announced he was back in business on his Instagram story, sharing a post that invited fans to purchase tickets.

Tickets range from $129 to $399 (Australian dollars) for the Melbourne event, with a standard ticket priced towards the lower end, and a VIP ticket included at the higher end of the price range.

A VIP ticket includes a 'meet and greet' opportunity with Horner, accompanied by a high-quality professional photo with the former boss, a specially designed souvenir laminate with branded lanyard, dedicated VIP staff to assist you on the day and priority access to the venue.

Horner and Alpine talks ramp up

The off-season has been dominated by chatter that Horner could return to F1, and it has emerged that he is negotiating with Alpine.

Initially, Horner was linked to a purchase of the 24 per cent stake in Alpine owned by Otro Capital, that consortium comprised of A-List names such as Ryan Reynolds.

Alpine team chief Flavio Briatore confirmed that Horner was in talks to buy that stake during Alpine's 2026 car launch, and said: "I’ve known Christian for many years, I talk with Christian anyway, but this has nothing to do with me.

"First, you need to buy Otro, and after Renault needs to accept the buyer, and after we see what happens. But it has no link with me because he is negotiating with Otro, not negotiating with us."

During an appearance on Sky Sports Germany's podcast Backstage Boxengasse, pundit Ralf Schumacher also claimed that: “So, from what I’ve heard, it’s already been decided, but not before the middle or autumn of next year."

