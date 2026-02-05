McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has said that he will 'continue to bug' two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso about a return to McLaren.

Alonso raced for McLaren's F1 team during the 2007 season, as well as between 2015-2018, while also competing for McLaren's IndyCar team in 2020 in an attempt at taking Indy500 glory, his third attempt at winning that race.

The Spaniard returned to F1 in 2021 with the Alpine team, before moving to Aston Martin, where he has found a new lease of life in the sport, now well into his 40s.

But 2026 is the final year of his current contract in the sport and, at 44, he has stated that he may well retire at the end of this year, if Aston Martin have given him an opportunity to fight for more podiums in 2026.

Now, McLaren boss Brown has stated that, when Alonso finishes in F1, he would love to have him back at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, going for Indy500 glory once again.

Alonso has also spoken of his desire to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and a win in both of those iconic events on top of his Monaco Grand Prix victories would give him the illustrious triple crown of motorsport.

"Post when Fernando stops in F1, this is his last contractual year, doesn't mean he won't continue, but I talked to him about it, like every time I see him," Brown told David Land's YouTube channel. "And I think we've got a car that can win the Indy 500.

"I think he's very capable winning the Indy 500, I thoroughly enjoyed racing with him here. He enjoyed it all, but one of the years, but he loved the first year. I mean, it was magic. And I'd love to see Fernando back at the Indy 500 with us, and that is something I'll continue to bug him about."

Will Alonso retire from F1 in 2026?

Alonso has said that he will find it easier to walk away if he has a good car in 2026, but that if he is still stuck in the midfield, then he may seek to sign another contract.

Aston Martin now have design legend Adrian Newey on their side, and they are hoping that his car designs can help them to fulfil their ambition of becoming a championship-challenging outfit in the next few years.

This may have to wait until 2027 or 2028, however, with not even the new regulation changes likely to see Aston Martin challenging for the title as early as 2026 given they finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship.

It remains to be seen how long Alonso will want to wait around in F1 for, but an opportunity to challenge for a 33rd career grand prix victory is surely one of his main motivations, having not won a race since 2013.

