Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has suggested that there is one driver that he wants as his team-mate more than '99 per cent of the others' as he spoke about the potential for a special project.

Verstappen is one of the most successful drivers of all time in F1, and is well on course to break several all-time records in the sport.

However, despite being just 28 years old, Verstappen has suggested that he will not be racing in F1 for too much longer, stating that he does not want to race as long as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Both men are in their 40s, with Alonso set to turn 45 during the course of the 2026 season. The Spaniard's longevity is incredible, and he has raced in more grands prix than any other driver in history.

Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, and his two world championships came all the way back in 2005 and 2006.

Nonetheless, Alonso is still competing at the highest level, and in 2025 he outqualified his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll at all 24 race weekends.

Now, Verstappen has said that he would want Alonso as his team-mate if he ever goes for glory in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Alonso has won the Le Mans event on two occasions before, while Verstappen has said in the past how much he wants to race in the event.

Speaking in his Viaplay end of season interview about signing with the same team as Alonso for Le Mans, Verstappen said: "It would be a great opportunity. I'd rather have him in the car than 99 per cent of the others."

How long will Alonso continue in F1?

Alonso is contracted until the end of the 2026 season with Aston Martin, and the new regulations that are sweeping into the sport may well see the team competing higher up the grid.

Alonso has said that their performance will have a direct impact on whether or not he will continue in the sport post-2026.

If they provide him with a car that can challenge for podiums and race wins under the stewardship of design legend Adrian Newey, Alonso has said that he will call it a day and not sign another contract, but he also said that if they're still struggling in the midfield, then he will find it harder to walk away from F1.

The 44-year-old is hoping to one day add a 33rd career race victory to his tally, something that has already been 12 years in the making.

READ MORE: 'Secret' Verstappen plans hindered by F1

Related