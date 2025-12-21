Max Verstappen reveals F1 star he wants as team-mate more than '99% of the others'
Max Verstappen reveals F1 star he wants as team-mate more than '99% of the others'
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has suggested that there is one driver that he wants as his team-mate more than '99 per cent of the others' as he spoke about the potential for a special project.
Verstappen is one of the most successful drivers of all time in F1, and is well on course to break several all-time records in the sport.
However, despite being just 28 years old, Verstappen has suggested that he will not be racing in F1 for too much longer, stating that he does not want to race as long as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.
Both men are in their 40s, with Alonso set to turn 45 during the course of the 2026 season. The Spaniard's longevity is incredible, and he has raced in more grands prix than any other driver in history.
Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, and his two world championships came all the way back in 2005 and 2006.
Nonetheless, Alonso is still competing at the highest level, and in 2025 he outqualified his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll at all 24 race weekends.
Now, Verstappen has said that he would want Alonso as his team-mate if he ever goes for glory in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
Alonso has won the Le Mans event on two occasions before, while Verstappen has said in the past how much he wants to race in the event.
Speaking in his Viaplay end of season interview about signing with the same team as Alonso for Le Mans, Verstappen said: "It would be a great opportunity. I'd rather have him in the car than 99 per cent of the others."
How long will Alonso continue in F1?
Alonso is contracted until the end of the 2026 season with Aston Martin, and the new regulations that are sweeping into the sport may well see the team competing higher up the grid.
Alonso has said that their performance will have a direct impact on whether or not he will continue in the sport post-2026.
If they provide him with a car that can challenge for podiums and race wins under the stewardship of design legend Adrian Newey, Alonso has said that he will call it a day and not sign another contract, but he also said that if they're still struggling in the midfield, then he will find it harder to walk away from F1.
The 44-year-old is hoping to one day add a 33rd career race victory to his tally, something that has already been 12 years in the making.
READ MORE: 'Secret' Verstappen plans hindered by F1
Related
Latest News
The F1 team with its OWN alcohol and energy drink
- 39 minutes ago
F1 News Today: ‘Game over’ for Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari boss explores 2026 reshuffle
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton's role in crucial Ferrari decision could pay off big time
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen reveals F1 star he wants as team-mate more than '99% of the others'
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari F1 destroy rivals in latest rich list despite horror 2025 season
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
- Today 08:56
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december