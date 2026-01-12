Inspired by Lewis Hamilton? F1 star hints at major career change

F1 star Pierre Gasly has hinted that a career change could be on the horizon.

Gasly has been racing in F1 since the 2017 season, and is currently driving for Alpine, the team who finished bottom of the constructors' championship in 2025.

The Frenchman has recently signed a new contract that should keep him at the Enstone-based outfit until the end of the 2028 season, but he will certainly be hoping that his team can provide him with a better car from 2026 onwards.

Now, Gasly has admitted that one day he would like to take a different career path, based off one of his keen interests.

Gasly is a big fashion fan, and he previously praised Lewis Hamilton's role in allowing F1 drivers to express themselves more in the paddock, stating that it did wonders for his own confidence in the world of F1.

The 29-year-old lives in Milan - unusual for an F1 driver as the majority of them live in Monaco - and he has suggested that this has further increased his love for fashion.

"I'm definitely going to get into this world at some point," Gasly told F1's Off the Grid feature. "I just like the creativity behind it, and that's why, at the end of the day, I want to discover other worlds.

"The first time I came to Milan, every man, every woman, I was just staring like, 'How beautiful are these people?' The style, everybody's very elegant. From 15 years old to 75 years old, I've seen the coolest grandmas walking around town," the Frenchman added with a smile.

"When you're in Milan, when you go out, you need to make sure that you wear some nice stuff."

Gasly gambling on Alpine

Gasly's decision to sign a new contract with Alpine when he was already contracted until the end of the 2026 season was a little bit of a surprise considering Alpine's form in the last two years.

But Gasly is clearly comfortable at the team, and he knows that he will likely be the number one driver there for many years to come.

He will be banking on them making dramatic improvements in 2026, however, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

On top of the new regulations offering the chance for the team to make a jump on their competitors, Alpine are also set to enter into a new power unit partnership with Mercedes from next season, ditching their Renault partnership late last year.

That in itself could lead to greater performance, particularly with Mercedes rumoured to be best placed to master the new power unit regulations.

