Alpine sign off F1 partnership farewell at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Alpine F1 team have revealed a special send off as a partnership comes to an end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2025 season comes to an end this weekend at the race around the Yas Marina Circuit, and for Alpine, that will be a relief.

Alpine have had a torrid time of it this season, sat rock bottom of the constructors' championship, 46 points behind ninth-placed Sauber.

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 800 2 Mercedes 459 3 Red Bull 426 4 Ferrari 382 5 Williams 137 6 Racing Bulls 92 7 Aston Martin 80 8 Haas 73 9 Kick Sauber 68 10 Alpine 22

Pierre Gasly has scored all of the team's points while Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto have failed to make any impact on the season whatsoever.

Nevertheless, Colapinto will be continuing with the outfit in 2026, as was confirmed recently by the team, but another partnership is coming to an end.

In 2026, Alpine will no longer be using Renault power units, instead having signed a new partnership with Mercedes as new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

It means that, for the first time since 1976, Renault will no longer be a power unit supplier in F1, having powered teams including Williams, McLaren and Red Bull in the past, as well as being a fully-fledged constructor at times down the years.

Now, Alpine have taken to X to celebrate the final Renault F1 power unit - for the time being - that will be in the back of the Alpine at the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, revealing that members of the team had added their signatures to the power unit in white ink.

"Making a mark," the social media post read. "Members of the team signed the final V6 Hybrid Power Unit to leave Viry-Chatillon, ahead of our final race together, this weekend in Abu Dhabi."

F1 2026 power unit suppliers

With Renault dropping out of F1, there will be five power unit suppliers on the grid in 2026.

Red Bull have begun making their own engines in partnership with Ford, while Ferrari will supply themselves, Haas and Cadillac, and Mercedes now boast three clients.

Honda have ditched Red Bull and will instead supply Aston Martin from 2026, while Audi are joining both as a constructor and power unit supplier.

The new Cadillac team will be powered by Ferrari in 2026 and 2027, before General Motors join as a power unit supplier in 2028, in partnership with Cadillac.

