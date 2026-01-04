The Max Verstappen movie? Here's what the four-time champ thinks of it

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has made his thoughts clear regarding a film being made about his life.

Verstappen is already a four-time champion at the age of just 28, and has broken a plethora of all-time F1 records, including one for the most consecutive grand prix victories.

The Dutchman is third on the all-time list of grand prix wins, behind only seven-time champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Should he opt to continue competing in the sport well into his 30s - something that is not a certainty given his recent comments - Verstappen may well go on to threaten Hamilton and Schumacher's victories and championship tallies.

Yet the 28-year-old does not believe that a film should be made about his life or his career achievements.

"I think one thing I would say is probably not make a movie," Verstappen said in a social media video when asked what he would call a film about his life. "It’s probably much better, much safer as well for everyone."

Verstappen's racing exploits

Of course, if there was a film made about Verstappen, it wouldn't just include his F1 achievements. The 28-year-old is a successful sim racer, as well as owning his own racing team, Verstappen.com.

In 2025 while claiming eight grands prix victories and narrowly missing out on another F1 title, Verstappen also claimed a win on his GT3 debut, further highlighting his exceptional racing talents.

Verstappen is also keen to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the future too, and has said that he would love to have Fernando Alonso as a team-mate in that iconic race.

Now that surely would be worth a film!

