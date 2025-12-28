Reigning F1 champion Lando Norris has made the shock admission that McLaren do not allow him to keep his trophies.

Despite competing in F1 since 2018, Norris only picked up his first grand prix win at the 2024 Miami GP.

The Brit has been patient as the team he has called home for the entirety of his F1 career has transformed themselves from a midfield squad into a dominant outfit, a status which reached its peak in 2025.

Though the papaya squad came out victorious in the constructors' championship in 2024, they set out to do the double in 2025, something which saw Norris pick up 22 further trophies thanks to podiums and race wins in both full-length grands prix and the sprint format. But in a recent team appearance, Britain's newest champ has revealed that he doesn't get to take home the trophies from his career triumphs.

Norris earns trophy after McLaren boss defeat

Following his maiden drivers' championship victory, Norris took to the track with his McLaren boss Zak Brown in a video collaboration with McLaren, DEWALT and eBay.

In the YouTube video titled, 'Lando VS Zak: Go Karting Edition', the duo went head to head in a karting competition, with Norris unsurprisingly crowned the winner.

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft had the honour of handing over the winners trophy to Norris, and in doing so, enquired whether the 26-year-old would be adding it to the now well-stocked trophy cabinet at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

"No!" Norris defiantly replied, before elaborating: "No, because they don't allow me to keep my trophies, this one is all mine.

"McLaren won't be getting this one," he concluded after beating the McLaren CEO's time on track by five seconds.

