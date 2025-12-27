close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton stand in front of an edited cracked Ferrari badge

F1 champion fearful of 'hate mail' over Ferrari criticism

F1 champion fearful of 'hate mail' over Ferrari criticism

Sheona Mountford
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton stand in front of an edited cracked Ferrari badge

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has revealed that he received 'hate mail' for some of his comments about Ferrari.

Not shy to share his opinion, the 1997 world champion is one of F1's more outspoken pundits and isn't afraid to impart, what he deems, some hard truths.

The likes of Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda have found themselves on the receiving end of his harsh tongue, with the Canadian recently branding Hamilton's seven world titles as 'easy'.

Speaking to PokerScout, the champion refused to comment on Ferrari and cited the backlash he had received for previous comments.

"I don't want to comment on Ferrari really; I'll just get hate mail again," Villeneuve said.

"It’s easy to criticise Ferrari because they're in the limelight. So, you always see everything they do or don't do. That's not the case with other teams."

Can Ferrari pull through for 2026?

Ferrari in general have been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism in 2025, but have focused all their attention – and hopes – on 2026 and the new regulations.

Villeneuve believes, however, that not every driver or team will emerge successful next year, adding a dose of realism in regards to expectations for next year.

"Not every driver will be able to adapt to the 2026 regulations," he explained.

"The gaps in 2026 will be bigger. The strategies will be very different because they will have to use their battery and their movable wing and so on. So, there's a lot of things we'll discover.

"We don’t know what to expect. That’s the thing. It could be great, it could be off. Let’s hope it's great. It's a big change and it will be a big change in approach on how they race.

"Not every driver will adapt to it well, not every team will adapt to it well."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Ferrari Charles Leclerc Jacques Villeneuve

Latest News

Ferrari chief defends Lewis Hamilton behaviour
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari chief defends Lewis Hamilton behaviour

  • 26 minutes ago
George Russell 'wants to be team-mates' with Max Verstappen
George Russell

George Russell 'wants to be team-mates' with Max Verstappen

  • 1 hour ago
F1 champion fearful of 'hate mail' over Ferrari criticism
Ferrari

F1 champion fearful of 'hate mail' over Ferrari criticism

  • 2 hours ago
Arvid Lindblad handed 'special' Red Bull drive
Red Bull

Arvid Lindblad handed 'special' Red Bull drive

  • 3 hours ago
Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion by racing legend
F1 News & Gossip

Williams F1 star tipped to become world champion by racing legend

  • Today 08:56
Sauber to stay in F1 despite Audi takeover
F1 2026

Sauber to stay in F1 despite Audi takeover

  • Today 07:51
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
50.000+ views

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams

  • 7 december
 Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
30.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision

  • 13 december
 Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
30.000+ views

Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions

  • 7 december
 Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

  • 12 december
 Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message
20.000+ views

Lando Norris disqualification feared after urgent McLaren message

  • 7 december
 F1 Penalty Points 2025: Star nears race BAN after Abu Dhabi GP
15.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points 2025: Star nears race BAN after Abu Dhabi GP

  • 9 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x