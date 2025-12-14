Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed that he would love to try and claim victory in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race one day.

Leclerc has just come off the back of a disappointing 2025 season in F1, in which he was not able to claim a single race victory.

His SF-25 was just too inconsistent for him to mount a serious challenge to Mercedes, McLaren or Max Verstappen throughout a race weekend, but he did manage to outperform seven-time champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 86 points in the championship.

Leclerc's frustrations with his Ferrari team became apparent in the last few weeks of the season, and it has led to rumours that he may look to move away in the coming years.

The supremely talented Monegasque driver is now 28 years of age, but has not put up a serious challenge for a championship in his whole career as of yet.

Now, Leclerc seems to be persuaded to look outside of F1 for a dream career victory, with Ferrari having claimed World Endurance Championship (WEC) success in 2025.

At the 2025 FIA prize giving gala in Uzbekistan, Leclerc was asked about his desire to one day race in the WEC and compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and the Ferrari driver seemed happy about that idea.

The interviewer asked Leclerc: "Do you fancy a crack at Le Mans one time?"

Leclerc replied: "Definitely. Actually quite a few times, now I need to find a way to try and combine Formula 1 and Le Mans because if I do something I want to do it to try and win and for that it needs preparation because the level is super high."

Ferrari's 2025 WEC exploits

In 2025, Ferrari wrapped up their first WEC titles since 1972, with drivers of the number 51 car Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and ex-F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi claiming success.

In 2023, Ferrari claimed their first 24 Hours of Le Mans victory since 1965 also through the number 51 car, and it seems their endurance team is going from strength to strength, which could give Leclerc an opportunity to win in that series.

In bad news for Leclerc, however, the team have recently confirmed that their star driver lineup will be sticking around for the 2026 season, but of course he would not be looking for a full-time seat in WEC anyway.

Ferrari themselves have recently extended their contract in WEC until the end of the 2029 season, giving Leclerc plenty of time if he did want to try his hand one day in the endurance series.

