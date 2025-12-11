Lewis Hamilton's Dad may have just set up Ferrari star's F1 retirement

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton may just have been given a retirement plan from his father Anthony Hamilton.

Hamilton junior had a difficult first season with Ferrari following his move to Maranello back in January this year. The 40-year-old failed to secure a single grand prix podium throughout 2025, and could only finish down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

He has another season lined up at Ferrari in 2026, when new regulations may just provide him and Ferrari with opportunities to challenge higher up the grid, but his contract with the team comes to an end at the end of next season.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed that both his father Anthony and his mother Carmen Larbalestier had helped him to get through the season, and now it appears his father may just have his son's post-F1 interests at heart.

Anthony Hamilton has registered a new company as evidenced by the GOV.UK website, titled 'HybridV10'.

This registering of a new company has come with the filing of trademarks for four other names, Hybrid World Series, Hybrid World Commission, Hybrid Grand Prix and HybridV10 World Motorsport Festival - with the latter three all coming within the last couple of weeks.

While there's no evidence that his son Lewis is going to have anything to do with this new venture, the timing of it suggests that it could be a new project for the Brit to focus on in later years, and the company has been listed under 'television programme production activities, advertising agencies, and other sports activities.'

Hamilton's off-track ventures

Of course, there's no doubt that Hamilton has plenty of business and charitable ventures to keep him busy whenever he does opt to call time on his career.

The seven-time world champion set up his own charity, Mission 44, back in 2021 which seeks to drive change so that every young person can thrive in school and access great careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

That project has been gaining more and more traction, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently meeting with Hamilton to discuss how children can be better supported in schools across the country.

On top of his charitable ventures, Hamilton also runs a few businesses, including a non-alcoholic tequila brand named Almave, and film production company Dawn Apollo Films.

