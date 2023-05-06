'Wow' says Verstappen as Hamilton pushes F1 over 'DREAM' race and Massa explains lawsuit with Red Bull poised to clinch titles - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Saturday 6 May 2023 00:53 - Updated: 00:53

Max Verstappen says the Miami paddock, which is inside the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, is "amazing" as he bids to win back-to-back races in the city.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton admits he's PUSHING F1 to add 'dream' race to calendar

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is continuing to lobby Formula 1 to re-introduce a race in South Africa to the calendar, describing the possibility as a 'huge dream'.

➡️ READ MORE

Massa explains BOMBSHELL legal action to strip Hamilton of F1 title

Felipe Massa says he is taking legal action against the outcome of the 2008 F1 World Championship due to "injustice" and claims it has nothing to do with money.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull could clinch BOTH titles this weekend

A Red Bull win at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix could potentially secure the drivers and constructors championships for the team, statistics show ahead of the race.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 drivers reveal epic array of Miami Grand Prix helmets in INTRIGUING ways

Teams have shown their excitement about being in Miami by showcasing helmets inspired by the city. From beach balls to palm trees, Miami’s enticing aspects have been captured on driver helmets to be worn during Sunday’s race.

➡️ READ MORE